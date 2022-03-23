The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

New Ad Exposes Margie Greene As Putin’s ‘Moscow Rose’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is at the center of controversy yet again for her recent remarks inadvertently exposing the truth about the Republican Party. A new political ad released by the political action committee Meidas Touch highlights the Republican lawmaker's controversial remarks.

According to HuffPost, the clip of Greene's remarks featured footage of her echoing conspiracy-driven talking points laid out by Kremlin officials who have publicly discussed the Russian military's invasion of Ukraine.

The clip also highlighted grotesque remarks from Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) who could be heard describing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a “thug” as former President Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine; disturbing behavior and leadership the former president has described as “genius.”

At another point, the clip also featured a portion of a recent interview Greene conducted where she insisted that Ukraine was to blame for the Russian invasion. "You see Ukraine just kept poking the bear, poking the bear, which is Russia, and Russia invaded," Greene said, adding, "And the hard truth is ... there is no win for Ukraine here. Russia is being very successful in their invasion."

The video clip, which was released on Tuesday, March 22, quickly began circulating on Twitter and garnered more than 325,000 views in less than 12 hours. Despite Greene's arguments, HuffPost pointed to the assessments from independent reports on the tension between Russia and Ukraine. Based on those reports, it appears "Russia misjudged the strength of Ukrainian resistance and is incurring higher casualties than expected."

The latest clip follows multiple incidents where Greene has been criticized for backing conspiracies and making baseless claims about a number of key issues. From the COVID-19 pandemic, to vaccines and the presidential election, Greene has often made remarks that have led to extensive fact-checks and opposition on social media.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

From Your Site Articles
marjorie taylor greene

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Top Missouri Paper Torches Greitens And GOP Over Abuse Charges

Eric Greitens

www.politico.com

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's editorial board is weighing in on the latest scandal involving former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (R), who resigned from his leadership post back in 2018 amid sexual misconduct allegations and multiple campaign finance violations.

This time around, the former disgraced governor is at the center of domestic violence claims as a result of allegations from his own ex-wife, Sheena Greitens. The newspaper notes that on Monday, March 21, court documents allege that her ex-husband "was physically violent toward her and their children and engaged in such 'unstable and coercive behavior' that she and others around him limited his access to firearms."

Keep reading... Show less
eric greitens

Belarus Dictator Grants Asylum To Indicted Capitol Riot Fugitive

@alexvhenderson

Alexander Lukashenko

commons.wikimedia.org

Donald Trump supporter Evan Neumann has been on the FBI’s wanted list for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection. But the chances of Neumann being arrested in the United States have gone way down: Neumann, the Washington Post reports, has been granted political asylum in Belarus — whose far-right president, Alexander Lukashenko, is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a supporter of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, March 22, the Washington Post’s Rachel Pannett reports, BelTA — a government-operated television network in Belarus — aired a video of Neumann “signing a migration document and shaking hands with a police official.” That Belarusian official, in the video, told Neumann, “Now, you are completely under the protection of the Republic of Belarus.” And Neumann thanked him in Russian, which is Belarus’ dominant language.

Keep reading... Show less
january 6th
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}