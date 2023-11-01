The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

New Speaker's Spouse Marketed Quack 'Therapy' To Cure Homosexuality

@wallein
New Speaker's Spouse Marketed Quack 'Therapy' To Cure Homosexuality

Speaker Mike Johnson, right, and wife Kelly Johnson

Mike Johnson

Kelly Johnson, the wife of the newly elected speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, runs a Christian counseling business affiliated with some very homophobic beliefs. According to HuffPost, Kelly Johnson’s Onward Christian Counseling Services has a business document breaking down its offensive understandings of the world, placing people who are gay and transgender in the same categories as sex with animals: “We believe and the Bible teaches that any form of sexual immorality, such as adultery, fornication, homosexuality, bisexual conduct, bestiality, incest, pornography, or any attempt to change one’s sex, or disagreement with one’s biological sex, is sinful and offensive to God.”

On top of this, Business Insiderreports that Kelly Johnson “advertised a specialty in temperament therapy.” Temperament therapy is based on “Creation Therapy,” which was created by Christian counselors Richard and Phyllis Arno. The basic idea behind these therapies is that people are born as one of five types: Melancholy, Choleric, Sanguine, Supine, and Phlegmatic. The Arnos based this idea on work by controversial right-wing fundamentalist Rev. Tim LaHaye, a co-author of the popular and anxiety-producing Left Behind apocalypse novels. LaHaye, in turn, lifted his un-Christian-like idea of temperaments from Hippocrates.

The fact that ancient Greek pseudoscience continues to exist in modern-day fundamentalist Christian counseling is not particularly shocking. The idea that fundamentalists, unable to manage the reality around them with their acutely myopic understanding of Scripture, might try and apply some of those medical practices to psychology is also unsurprising.

After her husband became speaker, Kelly Johnson’s business website became inaccessible. It is hard to say how much her counseling practice veers into the pseudoscience of temperament theory, but the Internet Archive’s WayBack Machine has this “memory” of the website dating to Oct. 26—the day after her husband was elected speaker—and her bio on the leadership page reads as such:

Kelly L. Johnson is a Licensed Pastoral Counselor, a Certified Temperament Counselor, Professional Clinical Member of the National Christian Counselors Association, President of Onward Christian Counseling Services, LLC, and CEO of Onward Christian Education Services, Inc.

Business Insider reports that neither Johnson nor the organization returned their requests for comment, but the organization does advise its counselors to hold malpractice insurance—so that’s modern.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

From Your Site Articles
mike johnson

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

House Ethics Probe Of Santos Nearly Complete As Expulsion Looms

George Santos
Rep. George Santos

The House Ethics Committee investigating Rep. George Santos suggested Tuesday some form of movement in its investigation into the 23 criminal felony charges and other allegations against the New York freshman Republican will come soon, but a resolution to expel Santos from the House may come first. The committee says its “next course of action” will be announced by November 17. Experts suggest Tuesday’s announcement might delay any possible expulsion vote.

Keep reading...Show less
george santos

Yes, Even In Firearms-Friendly Maine, They Need Gun Safety Laws Too

@FromaHarrop
Yes, Even In Firearms-Friendly Maine, They Need Gun Safety Laws Too
Why Do We Let People Brandish Guns In Public?
Why Do We Let People Brandish Guns In Public?

Rep. Jared Golden's about-face on gun laws is not surprising. He is a Democrat representing Lewiston, Maine, still convulsed by a mass shooting that took 18 lives. Formerly against tightening the laws, Golden now wants a ban on semiautomatic weapons.

Keep reading...Show less
guns
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}