The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

New Speaker Johnson Says Leaders Are 'Ordained By God'

Mike Johnson

Speaker Mike Johnson

Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, in his first remarks after being elected Wednesday afternoon, told members of Congress that “Scripture” and “the Bible” state clearly that they have been “ordained” by God.

“I want to tell all my colleagues here what I told the Republicans in that room last night,” Johnson declared. “I don’t believe there are any coincidences in a matter like this. I believe that Scripture, the Bible is very clear that God is the one that raises up those in authority. He raised up each of you, all of us. And I believe that God has ordained and allowed each one of us to be brought here for this specific moment in this time. This is my belief. I believe that each one of us has a huge responsibility today, to use the gifts that God has given us to serve the extraordinary people of this great country and they deserve it.”

Later, speaking outside on the steps of Congress, Speaker Johnson again mentioned “Scripture.”

Critics have characterized Speaker Johnson, who hails from Louisiana, as a “Christian nationalist.”

“An evangelical Christian, he has voted for a national abortion ban and co-sponsored a 20-week abortion ban, earning him an A-plus rating from the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America,” The New York Times reports. “On the day the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, he celebrated, calling it ‘an extraordinary day in American history that took us almost a half-century to get to.’ He hosts a religious podcast with his wife and considers Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of the founders of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, a mentor.”

“Last year,” the Times adds, “Mr. Johnson introduced a bill that prohibited the use of federal funds for providing sex education to children under 10 that included any L.G.B.T.Q. topics — a proposal that critics called a national version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. Mr. Johnson called the legislation ‘common sense.'”

Watch below or at this link.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
mike johnson

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

New Book: 'Dismissive' McCarthy Blew Off Cheney's January 6 Warning

@alexvhenderson
Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney

Photo by wyoguard/ CC BY-ND 2.0

When Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) approached then-Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) during the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building, Cheney — according to the Carol Leonnig/Philip Rucker book I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Yearangrily snapped at him, "Get away from me! You f****** did this."

Keep reading...Show less
Liz Cheney

Moms For Liberty Activist Pushed Anne Frank Book Ban -- And Joined Antisemitic Broadcast

Moms For Liberty Activist Pushed Anne Frank Book Ban -- And Joined Antisemitic Broadcast

Jennifer Pippin

Moms for Liberty

A Moms for Liberty chair who previously fought a library for having an adaption of Anne Frank’s diary recently promoted her organization on an antisemitic network that warns viewers about “seditious Jews,” “Jewish tyrants,” and how Jewish people “have forsaken God.” She clearly had a positive effect on network leader Rick Wiles, who told her that he wants to “do everything I can to help you” and said that Moms for Liberty is doing “great work.”

Keep reading...Show less
moms for liberty
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}