The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: With Millions Watching, Republicans Whine About Being 'Silenced'

Rep. Devin Nunes

Republican politicians incessantly claim that they are being silenced by the "radical left-wing media." But how can you be silenced when you're regularly speaking to millions upon millions of viewers on the most viewed news channel in America, Fox News?

Like a lot of things right-wingers say, it makes no sense. And The Washington Post isn't letting them get away with such obvious lies and fabrications.

You may be surprised how funny this brisk debunking is. Enjoy!


With millions watching, Republicans claim they are being silenced www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
republican whiners

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Pompeo Attacks Biden Foreign Policy — And Twitter Claps Back Hard

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Abiding by the unwritten rule – for now – even disgraced former President Donald Trump has not criticized his successor, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just made clear he has no intention of observing such norms, even in the interest of statesmanship.

Keep reading... Show less
mike pompeo