EndorseThis: With Millions Watching, Republicans Whine About Being 'Silenced'

Unlike most former Trump appointees, Pompeo has a strong government background, yet he has chosen to criticize President Joe Biden just two weeks after leaving office.

Telling the world, "America is back, diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy," Biden delivered an internationally-acclaimed speech at the State Department on Thursday, laying out his foreign policy vision.
</script><p>Hours later, Pompeo hit the airwaves to attack it.</p><p>"I don't think the American people can afford to go back to eight more years of Barack Obama's foreign policy. I hope they'll move forward with a foreign policy, much more like our America First foreign policy," Pompeo told former GOP Congressman Trey Gowdy, now a <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IroaVDL2yBY" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Fox News</a> try-out host, as <a href="https://thehill.com/homenews/media/537466-pompeo-rebukes-bidens-new-foreign-policy" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>The Hill</em></a> reported.</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div id="vid"></div><p>Gowdy had time in his nine-minute interview to bring up Benghazi, but no time to ask Pompeo, a likely 2024 presidential candidate, about his highly controversial "<a href="https://www.thenewcivilrightsmovement.com/?s=Madison+Dinners" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Madison Dinners</a>" – those massive, taxpayer-funded, highly secretive events at the State Department's headquarters that were attended by more donors than diplomats. He also didn't ask the former secretary of state about <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/20/us/politics/mike-pompeo-state-inspector-general.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">firing the inspector general who was investigating him</a> and his alleged misuse of government staff and government funds. Nor about the allegedly improper arms sales Pompeo <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/may/18/mike-pompeo-investigation-steve-linick-arms-sales-personal-errands" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">sidestepped Congress to approve</a>. Gowdy did not even address reports that State Dept. personnel <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/19/us/politics/pompeo-whistleblower.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">blocked a whistleblower's charges against Pompeo from being investigated</a>.</p><p>But critics on social media were more than happy to remind America about Pompeo's time in office, and, as The New York Times reported last month, his "<a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/18/us/politics/mike-pompeo-secretary-of-state.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">dubious legacy</a>."</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_3" data-aaad="true"></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b109786eb563310c45913b094860bf5f" id="f9132"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1357656911638892546"><div style="margin:1em 0">Pompeo has no business criticizing Biden about foreign policy. He talked about a "Second Trump term" after Biden wa… https://t.co/c7AgmuBq2i</div> — Tom Joseph (@Tom Joseph)<a href="https://twitter.com/TomJChicago/statuses/1357656911638892546">1612525606.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0baa4cf86fdc1969d975ad1b1515f6e8" id="807cd"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1357514252001501184"><div style="margin:1em 0">No one cares. https://t.co/d6IXvS9cNE</div> — Ben Rhodes (@Ben Rhodes)<a href="https://twitter.com/brhodes/statuses/1357514252001501184">1612491593.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="265bf00f4dd44de72b357c3889985e40" id="58a4e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1357671790143750146"><div style="margin:1em 0">Mike Pompeo is just mad that his wife lost her Federally funded indentured servants, so now he has to actually take his own dry cleaning in.</div> — Jeremy Newberger (@Jeremy Newberger)<a href="https://twitter.com/jeremynewberger/statuses/1357671790143750146">1612529153.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d4e0ebb9e26dcda5f6f5c6c18eceb347" id="96c1a"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1357679473878065155"><div style="margin:1em 0">Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lied to the world after the November election and said: “There will be a smoo… https://t.co/bFY44B0j9w</div> — Keith Boykin (@Keith Boykin)<a href="https://twitter.com/keithboykin/statuses/1357679473878065155">1612530985.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2912086d6318019e8a15f93b3b2c9503" id="867f2"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1357514910931025922"><div style="margin:1em 0">@thehill Pres Biden has like 40 years of foreign policy experience. I will trust him. Pompeo was the worst SOS ever.</div> — marybl (@marybl)<a href="https://twitter.com/marybl62/statuses/1357514910931025922">1612491750.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="303b1d780d98a085370aea07a4bbced3" id="1c87e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1357548393883602945"><div style="margin:1em 0">@thehill Hey Pompeo remember only a short time ago a number of countries told you that you weren't welcome to visit their countries? 😂😂😂</div> — MARIE 👏Pres. Biden and Vice Pres. Harris 👏👏👏 (@MARIE 👏Pres. Biden and Vice Pres. Harris 👏👏👏)<a href="https://twitter.com/MY_BORDERCOLLIE/statuses/1357548393883602945">1612499733.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e5277540169cc752f1b7c0e87a8a307c" id="d3cdb"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1357674452004311040"><div style="margin:1em 0">The worst Secretary of State in the history of the country Mike Pompeo rebukes Biden's newly-announced foreign poli… https://t.co/s5SY0jbxTO</div> — 🖤🦋Rowan Moon🦋🖤 (@🖤🦋Rowan Moon🦋🖤)<a href="https://twitter.com/oXxRowanxXo/statuses/1357674452004311040">1612529788.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="52a4701c1689befc0628242c100adc0b" id="42344"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1357677436071206916"><div style="margin:1em 0">@JakeLobin church bells rang throughout Paris when Biden was elected. The western world was jubilant that Trump di… https://t.co/7tVAl7SwWR</div> — mckeonm (@mckeonm)<a href="https://twitter.com/mckeonmk/statuses/1357677436071206916">1612530499.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dad70917158cae2b1d4a5089b4a178f8" id="3b6f6"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1357501654153723904"><div style="margin:1em 0">Pompous pompeo is an idiot. Corrupt rumper. Who cares about any opinion he puts forth.
😡😡😡😡😡 https://t.co/c751I1T7H6</div> — Jim Sharp (@Jim Sharp)<a href="https://twitter.com/jim1036/statuses/1357501654153723904">1612488590.0</a></blockquote></div>
