Right-Wing Grifters Using ’Stolen Election’ To Scam Republican Suckers
Democrats did not "steal" the presidential election, but that hasn't stopped right-wing personalities from grifting their followers by asking for money to supposedly help President Donald Trump stage a coup and overturn the results.
Media Matters has documented over the years how conservative media figures have frequently grifted and scammed their audiences. So it's no surprise that right-wingers have seized on Trump's lies about the "stolen" 2020 election to get money from readers.
The following are seven examples of email solicitations that Media Matters has received relating to false claims of stolen election or voter fraud after Joe Biden was declared president-elect.
Charlie Kirk: "The Dems stole this election. Will you help me fight with President Trump and ensure only legal votes are counted? Rush $25 right here." From a November 22 email sent by right-wing troll Charlie Kirk for his organization Turning Point Action.
Candace Owens: "Dominion Voting stole the Election from President Trump. … Will you help me fight, by pitching in $25 or more to support me and my work in the critical days to come?" From a November 17 email sent by right-wing conspiracy theorist Candace Owens for Candace Owens LLC.
Alex Jones: "Stop the Steal. … Fund the last line of defense." From a November 12 email touting Infowars products written by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for his Infowars site.
James O'Keefe: "One thing is clear: the fraud was happening everywhere, and there is a lot of it that still needs [to be] exposed. … DONATE TODAY!" From a November 17 email sent by right-wing liar James O'Keefe for his organization Project Veritas.
Newt Gingrich: "There is voter fraud in this Election that MUST be reported and uncovered. … Contribute $45 IMMEDIATELY to stand with President Trump and to DEFEND this Election." From a November 13 email sent by Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich for President Trump's unsuccessful reelection campaign.
Tom Fitton: "If you want to effectively express your beliefs about this deliberately chaotic election, I urge you to contact your representatives in your state legislature and Congress. Especially if you live in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona – cesspools of fraud and lawlessness all." From a November 20 email, which included a "make a contribution" button, sent by right-wing misinformer Tom Fitton for his organization Judicial Watch.
David Kupelian: "The first and main order of business right now is to investigate and expose the massive voter fraud – as President Trump is attempting to do – and hopefully convert what so far is a grotesquely crooked election into a fair one. … Please help us. We have been hit very hard." From a November 15 email sent by WND Vice President and Managing Editor David Kupelian for conspiracy theorist website WorldNetDaily.
