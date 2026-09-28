Bipartisan Scorn For Trump's 'Shameless' New Taxpayer-Funded Propaganda Ad
The Trump administration this weekend released a confounding new ad hyping up President Donald Trump, which was promptly torn to shreds online as "shameless," "maximally corrupt" and "incredibly illegal."
On Sunday, a new ad began airing, first on Fox on Saturday during a college football game featuring Illinois and Ohio State, and then again the following day during Fox News Sunday. The 30-second clip is composed of black-and-white footage of Trump walking down a hallway towards the camera, while excerpts from a speech play in which he says, "This is the final battle," promises to drive out "warmongers," "globalists" and "communists," and pledges to "liberate" the country from "villains."
At the end, a disclaimer further discloses that the ad was "paid for by the U.S. Government," prompting swift and vicious condemnation from numerous experts and pundits across social media, many of whom called out the use of tax dollars for political advertising as blatantly illegal. Others also questioned the effectiveness of touting Trump at a time when his toxic approval ratings are making the midterms a nightmare for Republicans.
"This ad is both incredibly illegal and politically asinine. Kudos to everyone involved," Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior White House adviser to Barack Obama and Pod Save America co-host, wrote in a post to X reacting to the clip.
"'Demolish the deep state' - Trump has overseen the most corrupt administration in modern history making billions of dollars for him and his friends while your costs go up," Sen. Andy Kim wrote, as part of an extensive breakdown of Trump's claims in the clip. "'Expel the warmongers from our government' - Trump started a war with Iran that has cost taxpayers billions and raised your gas prices to almost $5 a gallon. 'Rout the fake news media' - Trump's order banning news outlets from the White House was just struck down by a judge because it violated the First Amendment. And how much taxpayer money did the government spend on this ad?"
"A taxpayer-funded propaganda TV spot. This is the most shameless administration of our lifetime," former Republican congressman Justin Amash wrote in his own post.
"What’s crazy is it’s not that hard to for a White House to steer donors to an outside group who can run fluffer ads like this," conservative pollster and Bulwark publisher Sarah Longwell wrote. "But no, Trump and this administration wants to take the maximally corrupt route just to show you they can get away with it."
“'Cast out the communists' — …except when we’re rolling out the red carpet for them even as they provide surveillance info for the Iranians to target our servicemembers?" CNN host Jake Tapper wrote, in reference to the recent visit of Chinese Leader Xi Jinping.
"Our tax dollars are being spent to indulge the fantasies and to soothe the fragile ego of a narcissistic sociopath who is falling deeper and deeper into psychosis," conservative commentator George Conway wrote, echoing his recent assertions that Trump is suffering a severe break from reality.
"It’s important we now have documentation that the Republican Party has corrupted itself to this degree," MS NOW host Joe Scarborough wrote. "Republicans now support the Centralized State stealing taxpayers’ money to run ads for their political party."
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