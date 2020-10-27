#EndorseThis: An Ominous Glimpse Of Women's 'Handmaid' Future -- If Trump Wins
October 27 | 2020
With the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, women's equality and reproductive rights are under a greater threat than at any time in the past 50 years. As the producers at MeidasTouch suggest, the future under a Trumpist regime -- authoritarian, brutal, and misogynist -- could be even worse than the bad old days.
"Traffic Stop" shows what could happen to young women in our society when Barrett and her far-right cohort gain the power to impose their religious views on all Americans. It's short but extremely disturbing. Share it.
