#EndorseThis: An Ominous Glimpse Of Women's 'Handmaid' Future -- If Trump Wins

With the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, women's equality and reproductive rights are under a greater threat than at any time in the past 50 years. As the producers at MeidasTouch suggest, the future under a Trumpist regime -- authoritarian, brutal, and misogynist -- could be even worse than the bad old days.

"Traffic Stop" shows what could happen to young women in our society when Barrett and her far-right cohort gain the power to impose their religious views on all Americans. It's short but extremely disturbing. Share it.




After Racial Remarks, Jared Kushner Dubbed ‘Face Of White Privilege And Nepotism’

Photo by U.S. Embassy Jerusalem/ CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner—who like his boss and father-in-law President Donald Trump is a product of his family's fortune—was mercilessly lambasted on social media on Monday after he mocked Black Lives Matter activists and suggested that many Black people don't want to be successful.

Appearing on the Fox News morning show Fox & Friends, Kushner—some of whose $1.8 billion family fortune was amassed off the misfortune and suffering of Black people—and the hosts discussed economic issues facing the Black community. Racism was not mentioned. Kushner did touch upon the subject, albeit in a decidedly derisive fashion. After mentioning George Floyd, the unarmed Black man killed in May by Minneapolis police, Kushner accused people who expressed support for Black lives of "virtual signaling."

