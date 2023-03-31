Reactions To Trump Indictment, From Hysterically Funny To Merely Hysterical
Late Thursday, The New York Times reported that a grand jury in New York had voted to indict former president Donald Trump for his part in the illegal hush-money scheme to pay off adult film actress Stormy Daniels. This same set of criminal activities were at work in the federal case against former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison.
The news quickly spread across Twitter and other news outlets, as many have felt an indictment of Donald Trump has been about 50-odd years in the making. The responses have been coming fast, furious, and funnily (eek).
There are those that mark the historic nature of this news. Remember, Richard Nixon resigned in order to not face this kind of reckoning.
How about this for a breaking news image?
\u201cBREAKING: Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump. https://t.co/gE8mP6DZmk\u201d— Breaking News (@Breaking News) 1680212461
Not nearly as fun as this.
\u201c\ud83d\udea8MAJOR BREAKING: Donald Trump has officially been INDICTED by a Manhattan grand jury on criminal charges relating to his illegal hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels. \n\nTrump is the FIRST president in U.S. history to be indicted. He\u2019ll soon be booked, fingerprinted and have his\u2026\u201d— Jon Cooper (@Jon Cooper) 1680212261
Lock who up?
\u201c@RonFilipkowski Guess who has NOT been Indicted? \n\nThis Lady\u201d— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1680212534
How’s the right handling this? Not so great. Get ready for a little bit of cringe.
\u201cFox News is ~struggling~ to find a way to spin this Trump indictment:\u201d— Kat Abu (@Kat Abu) 1680212433
This made me laugh. The gasp!
\u201cAudible gasps let out in Fox News' studio as they announce the Trump indictment news\u201d— Brennan Murphy (@Brennan Murphy) 1680212255
\u201cRonny is about to reenact the final scene from Scarface.\u201d— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1680212762
How’s Junior doing?
\u201cJunior\u2019s live reaction: \u201cThis is, like, communist-level shit!\u201d\u201d— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1680214105
I will just leave this here.
\u201cHard to believe that Donald Trump having sex resulted in something worse for him than Don Jr.\u201d— The Daily Show (@The Daily Show) 1680213918
And let’s get ready for the scary...
\u201cIt didn\u2019t end well for Caesar.\u201d— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1680212616
… and the confusing.
\u201c\u201cPeople\u2019s President\u201d\u201d— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1680212921
And the funny deep thoughts.
\u201cWhat\u2019s terrifying is that this could happen to any of us who pay hush money to swing elections.\u201d— Kashana (@Kashana) 1680211931
\u201cJared and Ivanka\u2019s children will now have the distinction of having matching mug shots of their grandfathers. #MafiaFamily\u201d— Ana Navarro-C\u00e1rdenas (@Ana Navarro-C\u00e1rdenas) 1680215181
\u201cMug shot merch is going to be rocket fuel for the economy.\u201d— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) 1680213975
And the serious.
\u201cput the suit on immediately to watch fox news cover the trump indictment\u201d— hasanabi (@hasanabi) 1680212541
And the soon-to-be classic.
\u201c\u2018Home Alone 2: Lost in New York\u2019 star Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges.\u201d— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) 1680212288
\u201c'ZOOLANDER' star Donald Trump has reportedly been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on a felony charge.\n\n(Via: @nytimes)\u201d— The Hollywood Handle (@The Hollywood Handle) 1680212614
\u201cOne of those days you never forget where you were. 5:45 pm on my balcony in a gorgeous breeze. I raise my Biden inaugural glass and and send a massive fuck you to Trump. #TrumpIndictment\u201d— LenoreJD - DeSantis Is An A$Hole (@LenoreJD - DeSantis Is An A$Hole) 1680213165
\u201c\u201cThe booking officer saluted me with tears in his eyes and said Mr. President, these are most magnificent manliest hands I have ever fingerprinted\u201d\u201d— Acyn (@Acyn) 1680213458
And maybe the most important response.
\u201cYusef Salaam, one of the Central Park Exonerated 5, has this to say about Trump's indictment:\u201d— claudia irizarry aponte (@claudia irizarry aponte) 1680213149
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.