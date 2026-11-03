Boots Licked! Trump Delivers Final Midterm Pitch To His Favorite Fox Propagandists
President Donald Trump concluded his midterm elections campaign with a pair of interviews with his most loyal Fox News propagandists — a Monday night phoner with his longtime adviser Sean Hannity and then one on Election Day with the co-hosts of Fox & Friends.
For a taste of what these interviews were like, take a look at how he described his Hannity interview to Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt (who married Hannity on October 24).
DONALD TRUMP (GUEST): Your TV husband, I mean, I must tell you, he interviewed me last night, he said, “Isn't is it true that you did this, you did that, you did the — all good stuff. You gave the greatest tax cuts in history, you gave the greatest this, you won the war with Venezuela, you're winning the war with Iran. Isn't it true that you —” and all I had to say is, “Yes.” [Unintelligible.] I love your husband. Your husband's the greatest.
BRIAN KILMEADE (CO-HOST): And he can hear you right now — he's on the couch.
TRUMP: I have to put -- well, I don't care if he hears me or not. He is such — you know what I do when he calls up, because he'll call up and say hello, and you know he's a professional talker — he's the highest paid man in the entire, the world of enter— Ainsley, I don't want to tell you this; he gets over $100 million a year between [unintelligible].
KILMEADE: What about Taylor Swift?
TRUMP: So he called me up — and he's a professional talker, Ainsley, you know? Sometimes he talks too long. So when I want to get him off the phone, I go, “I'm sorry. President Xi is on the line. I have to get off.” So I said it four nights in a row, and he said, “Man, you speak to him a lot, don't you?” The only way I can cut him off is say, “I'm sorry, Sean. I have to go. President Xi is on the phone.”
Here’s an example of what Trump is referring to when he says that Hannity served up Trump’s own talking points during the interview so that “all I had to say is yes” (a list of “President Trump’s Top Accomplishments” scrolled on the screen throughout their discussion).
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