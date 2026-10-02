Outraged By Schumer Cameo On Fox, Trump Demands Uninterrupted Propaganda
President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News on Wednesday with a lengthy online harangue that made little sense but demonstrates the network’s impossible task in satisfying the president’s demand for pure propaganda.
“Why does FoxNews always put Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Jessica Tarlov, and every Democrat on, saying bad things about the Republican Party and, of course, me?” Trump posted to his Truth Social account at 12:15 pm ET. “I actually think they get more airtime than Pro Republicans. This is why MAGA, and REAL Patriots, will never like Fox! They repeat a completely negative narrative, on and on it goes, and then we get a quick retort.”
I’ve spent nearly a decade following the twists and turns of Trump’s symbiotic relationship with Fox, particularly the ways in which his social media activity often corresponds to what he sees on his television — and I’m not quite sure what he’s talking about. The president’s commentary about Fox typically blends praise for the hosts he loves and segments he appreciates with critiques of personalities who don’t meet his standard for sycophancy and attacks on the network’s accurate pollsters, but usually his complaints are more coherent than this.
The most plausible hypothesis I can come up with is that Trump looked up at his television at 12:09 p.m. ET, saw a brief clip that Fox Business was airing of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) criticizing the GOP’s AI strategy, and flipped out — and that suggests that Trump doesn’t want his propaganda network to even air footage of the Democratic opposition (except, perhaps, to deride them).
Meanwhile:
- Schumer does not appear in Media Matters’ database of Fox News weekday appearances, which dates to August 2017.
- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has made at least 5 appearances on Fox weekday shows since November 2018, with the most recent airing in January of this year.
- Fox’s Jessica Tarlov is the Democratic host tasked with matching up against four conservatives at once on the network’s weekday panel show, The Five. She made 2 guest appearances on other Fox shows in September; conservative co-hosts Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, and Dana Perino all have separate weekday Fox shows of their own.
- In September, weekday appearances on Fox News by congressional Republicans and Trump administration officials outnumbered appearances by congressional Democratic guest appearances by 148 to 7.
- Fox literally employs the president’s daughter-in-law, former Republican National Committee chair Lara Trump, as the host of a weekly program she uses to promote his administration. (And of course, his current defense secretary is a former Fox host; his U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia is a former Fox host; his transportation secretary is a former Fox host whose wife still works for the network; his former campaign manager, his former secretary of state, and his former White House press secretary are on the Fox payroll; and so on and so forth.)
- The network relied on Sean Hannity — a confidant and adviser to Trump who uses his show to propagandize on the president’s behalf — to lead its coverage of the GOP’s midterm convention.
And that’s before we even get into the network’s sycophantic coverage of Trump and his administration.
Fox celebrates Trump's supposed successes and promotes the GOP — but it's never enough for him
Fox programming — in the lead-up to the midterms in particular — is a non-stop exercise in assuring viewers that Trump is giving them everything they’ve ever wanted, while sidelining stories that could potentially upset them or harm the GOP’s election push.
On Monday night, for example, Jesse Watters opened his primetime show with a mash note to Trump that simply must be seen to be believed.
Watters and his colleagues have spent substantial portions of their shows this week lavishing Trump with praise and issuing dire warnings to their viewers about what might occur if Democrats were to triumph in the midterm elections.
Just hours before Trump lashed out at the network, high-brow hack Hugh Hewitt said on Fox & Friends that the president would be a boon to GOP candidates because Trump is “the get-out-the-vote machine for the MAGA base and for everyone that doesn't want their inflation to go nuts.” (As of October 1, The New York Times poll average places Trump’s approval rating at a catastrophic 37-61.)
“Trump has won in Iran,” Hewitt explained. “He’s won in the battle of the Strait of Hormuz. He's won with his economic policies. I think the Republicans have a good case to make. They just have to make it every day, morning, noon and night, and I think they're beginning to get into that groove and they've got plenty of time to make the argument.”
Later in the program, the hosts highlighted different Trump policies that appealed to them, with Lawrence Jones concluding that the White House simply faces a messaging problem.
“I just think that maybe it has been bad producing from the White House when it comes from the message, but this story has not been told,” he said. “Maybe so much and so complex or the president is just focused on doing his agenda, but the communications need to do a better job letting the American people know exactly the benefits that they’ve been — because a lot of people don’t even know about it."
Examples like these are a dime a dozen — but apparently not enough for Trump. The president won’t be satisfied until every minute of Fox programming is indistinguishable from North Korean state TV — and every minute of coverage at every other outlet is as well.
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters
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