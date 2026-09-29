Trump Believes Press Deserves No Freedom Unless It Repeats His Propaganda Messages
The Justice Department sought last week to justify President Donald Trump’s decision to ban three news outlets from the White House by arguing that their reporters had jeopardized national security. But Trump’s own statements show what he actually wants from the press: servile propaganda that parrots what he and his political allies say about his administration.
“‘The United States has the BEST Employment Numbers in HISTORY,’” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform in the 7 a.m. hour Monday morning. Trump attributed the quote to “FoxNews,” then added: “The Fake News Media REFUSES to report this rather significant development, however!!!”
The president, who regularly posts in near-real time about Fox segments that strike his interest, was actually quoting a Fox Business chyron, which attributed the statement to Trump himself during a segment that aired roughly 30 minutes before the post. He went on to tout the “fantastic” performance of Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts during the segment, whose “topic” he said “was Fake Polls and how well the Republicans are going to do in the upcoming Midterms.” (Roberts, echoing Trump, called midterm election polling a “psyop” intended “to depress conservative turnout.”)
In reality, U.S. population growth ensures that every president can boast that more people are employed than ever before (as long as they avoid a recession) and hiring numbers are slack, while Trump’s own policies have triggered higher interest rates and inflation, and Fox’s own poll shows cataclysmic numbers for the president and his party.
Monday’s posts — while a perfect encapsulation of this phenomenon — were just the latest indications that Trump’s press ban has nothing to do with the administration’s stated pretext.
The White House press bans aren’t about ethics in journalism
Trump has feuded with the press for a decade, and in his second term has casually accused outlets of treason while surrounding himself with appointees eager to use state power to punish them. After the president’s September 18 announcement that he had banned CNN, MSNOW, and Politico from the White House due to “their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS,” DOJ tried to argue in court filings last Tuesday that the barred outlets had been stripped of access because they had been “trafficking in verifiable falsehoods about national security and other issues, and publishing sensitive or classified information.”
But the president’s own statements about the press since those filings reveal that his actual concerns have nothing to do with national security or the publication of classified information — he’s mad that news outlets are reporting things he thinks make him look bad and not covering things that make him look good.
On Thursday, for example, Trump griped that CNN and MSNOW had not covered “one of the Biggest and Most Beautiful Events to take place in many years,” the lavish welcome ceremony he threw at the White House for “the Highly Respected President of China, Xi Jinping, and his beautiful wife, Madam Peng.” The president added: “The event was magnificent — Actually made for Television but, because they’re Fake News, and because they knew how good it would be, they didn’t want credit to be given to ‘TRUMP,’ they refused to be there.”
On Saturday, Trump claimed that “Another Fake Story is that a very close friend of mine, a man I endorsed very early, Byron Donalds, is taking me off his website and Campaign materials.” He lashed out at USA Today, which broke the story on September 22 that Donalds’ campaign website had been revamped to deprioritize his relationship with Trump, and a string of other outlets for following up on it, saying, “This was a Fake Story, with no sources, and the only justification for it is they want to stop my ever upward momentum.”
Trump went on to link the story to his press ban, saying, “Fake News Media been doing this for years, I call them out, but they should really be called out by the Courts, and should not be allowed to enter the White House premises, or Press Room, because they are CORRUPT and DISHONEST!” But the story that the Donalds campaign had changed its website to remove references to Trump is true, and Donalds himself has acknowledged as much.
Later on Saturday, the president again lashed out at the “Fake News,” this time for allegedly not reporting about “our incredible results” with regard to the economy.
“If anyone else were President, this would be all the Media would talk about,” he said. “But because no one ever wants to give me credit, no one is talking about these Historic Numbers.”
“The FAKE NEWS and DUMOCRATS hate these reports, and these Record Setting Numbers,” he added. “They hate the TRUTH, and they hate the Great Success that our Country is having. Just look at the Numbers — THE BEST IN HISTORY.”
Comments like these expose the impossible task news outlets would face in trying to appease the president. Trump’s complaints are, at bottom, not actually about the disclosure of classified information, or the use of anonymous sources, or any other question of media ethics that could be plausibly applied in an even-handed fashion.
His actual concern is quite straightforward: The president does not support free speech that is critical of him or his administration, he wants every outlet to mimic the treatment he receives from his most zealous supporters at Fox, and he has no regard for the First Amendment’s protections for journalists who violate that standard. Any attempt to reckon with his administration’s treatment of reporters that does not reckon with those facts is doomed.
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