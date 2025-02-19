What 'Deal' Could Ukraine Have Made, You Babbling Imbecile?
The D11T is the largest and most powerful bulldozer made by the Caterpillar Company in Peoria, Illinois. It weighs 248,500 pounds, is 36 feet long and 14 feet tall, has a width of 10 and a half feet, and has a 22 foot wide blade that can move 45 cubic yards of material in a single load. There is a desperate need for a row of about five or six D11Ts s to be lined up on South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach with their 850 horsepower engines spewing diesel smoke and their gigantic sprocket driven iron tracks groaning and clanking, and they should bulldoze Mar a Lago into Lake Worth Lagoon.
Why you ask, other than removing from the planet for good that hideously gross example of gold-plated bad taste and excess? Well, it would prevent Donald Trump from ever again holding a press conference there and spewing the kind of unhinged lies and garbage that he emitted from his cake hole earlier today. Trump was questioned by reporters about the negotiating session held between his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov. What did Trump do? He took direct aim at Ukrainian President Zelenskyy who was not present in Saudi Arabia for the talks over the future of his country.
Referring to Zelenskyy, Trump said, “Today I heard, ‘Oh, well we weren’t invited.’ Well, you’ve been there for three years,” Trump said with a sneer. “You should’ve ended it in three years. You should have never started it. You could have made a deal.”
Tanks and armored personnel carriers and artillery pieces and rocket launchers and infantry rolled across the Ukrainian border from Russia without warning three years ago next week and began their murderous rampage. Putin had been told by his military commanders and intelligence officials that his attack on Ukraine would be easy. The Russian army would take Kyiv in five days, and Ukraine would be his.
What deal could Zelenskyy have made, you Putin-toe-sucking baboon? I surrender? Please come on in and take our country and do whatever the fuck you want with it?
If we needed any evidence that US membership in NATO is a dead letter, and a new world order will be crafted in a gold-plated hot tub overlooking the Black Sea by a former KGB major and his bloated orange-haired half-human lackey, we have it now.
Seventy-seven million certifiable fools have turned the United States and indeed the world at large over to a man who can't see beyond the head of his golf putter. If you thought we were in trouble when Elon Musk and his teenage tech-manglers started running around and turning over desks in Washington, think again. With Donald Trump accusing Volodymyr Zelenskyy of starting the war that has destroyed a fifth of his country and killed more than a hundred thousand of his own citizens, we have truly entered the age when black is white, up is down, and two plus two equals a crypto coin with Trump's face on it.
I'm going to save the next sentence as a widget, so I won't have to keep typing it over and over again as we spiral into a black hole of madness and doom.
God help us all.
Lucian K. Truscott IV, a graduate of West Point, has had a 50-year career as a journalist, novelist, and screenwriter. He has covered Watergate, the Stonewall riots, and wars in Lebanon, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He is also the author of five bestselling novels. You can subscribe to his daily columns at luciantruscott.substack.com and follow him on Twitter @LucianKTruscott and on Facebook at Lucian K. Truscott IV.
Reprinted with permission from Lucian Truscott Newsletter. Please consider subscribing.
