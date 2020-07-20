Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Trump ‘Will Have To See’ On Accepting 2020 Election Results

President Donald Trump is refusing to say if he will accept the results of the November 3 presidential election. In a wide-ranging Fox News interview the president would not give a straight answer, dodged the question, and insisted the election would be "rigged" due to mail-in voting.

"I'm not a good loser. I don't like to lose," Trump told "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace in an interview that airs today. "I don't lose too often. I don't like to lose."

Wallace asked Trump if he is "gracious."

The President shrugged, his right eye seemed to close, and then he refused to give a straight answer to that question also: "You don't know until you see. It depends."

He did not say on what, but falsely claimed mail-in voting "is going to rig the election."

Wallace pressed Trump, asking if he was "suggesting" he would not accept the results.

"No. I have to see," the president replied.

Wallace then reminded the President that during the 2016 debates he told Trump about the peaceful transition of power.

"Can you give a direct answer? You will accept the election?"

"I have to see," Trump cried defensively. "Look, No, I'm not going to just say yes. I'm not going to say no – and I didn't last time either," was Trump's final answer.

Is Remote Work A Path To Downward Mobility?

When I was a wee business reporter, I covered manufacturing in southern New England. Costume jewelry, a major industry then, has largely decamped to cheap-labor countries.

But I recall the vast differences in the quality of these mostly low-skilled jobs. At the top were great employers, offering decent wages and clean working spaces. From there, one descended to the sweatshops, some with puddles of nasty electroplating chemicals on the floor. At or near the bottom dwelled the home workers, people who would glue the backs of earrings to the fronts, often in their unventilated basements. They were paid by piecework, which meant by the number of earrings assembled, not hours worked.

remote work