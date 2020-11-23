Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019

Attacked By Texas Republican, Sen. Markey Silently Drops Crushing Tweet On Him

Photo by vpickering/ CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Sen. Ed Markey is the Massachusetts Democrat who has continued to move towards the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party, and the voters have rewarded him, first by defeating the strange Pelosi-supported primary bid by Rep. Joe Kennedy III and then by winning reelection to his Senate seat with a commanding 66.5 percent of the vote.

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas is what passes for young blood in the Republican Party these days. His ideas, like the rest of the Republican Party's ideas, are stale and unpopular, which has led to the RNC helping rig his book sales and a public relations department that gets him on various news outlets whenever they can. With Markey's victory Crenshaw went to his social media platform to write this eloquent missive: "What a horrible and intentional insult to the legacy of JFK. Why did Massachusetts re-elect this person?" Markey responded with no words, and Crenshaw was toast.

Markey posted an image of Crenshaw's Houston "district." I put "district" in quotes, because look at it. Crenshaw, like many Republicans, has been able to hold elected office, giving conservatives an overrepresentation in office because of extreme gerrymandering, or rigging of the district maps.


With that tweet, Markey won the internets. The responses were a resounding yes!


Some facts.

And some fun times.

And a quick visual explainer of how Crenshaw is an elected official.


And there were people there to help Crenshaw deal with this harsh loss.

And a reminder that Markey's social media squad has been bringing the Massachusetts senator up to speed for some time.



Why Biden And Harris Need A Vast Social Movement Of America’s Poor

Photo by Biden For President/ CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from TomDispatch

In the two weeks since Election 2020, the country has oscillated between joy and anger, hope and dread in an era of polarization sharpened by the forces of racism, nativism, and hate. Still, truth be told, though the divisive tone of this moment may only be sharpening, division in the United States of America is not a new phenomenon.

Over the past days, I've found myself returning to the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who, in 1967, just a year before his own assassination, gave a speech prophetically entitled "The Other America" in which he vividly described a reality that feels all too of this moment rather than that one:

