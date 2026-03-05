Murdoch's Paper Warns GOP: Democratic Surge Has Put The Senate In Play
Republicans received a warning about their midterm prospects from the results of this week's Texas primaries.
The Wall Street Journal editorial board was blunt in its assessment: "If Republicans didn’t realize their midterm election trouble before, they should after Tuesday’s primary results in Texas. Democrats are climbing over one another to vote, and control of the Senate is now in play.”
As many Democrats turned out to vote as Republicans in the longtime GOP bulwark state, the Murdoch-owned paper notes. Hispanic voters in particular went strongly towards Democrats as opposed to the 2024 election.
“President Trump is inspiring Democrats to turn out, as he might put it, like no one has ever seen before," the editorial board wrote. "Republicans hoped that redistricting would give them five more House seats from Texas, but a Democratic wave like Tuesday’s could nullify that result.”
More than 30 GOP incumbents are retiring or running for another office, the paper said, making the House likely to flip. That puts the pressure on the GOP to hold the Senate. “A Democratic Senate means no Supreme Court confirmations in Trump’s final two years, and good luck replacing Cabinet members," noted the Journal.
While Trump is a strong fundraiser, “cash can be overwhelmed by voter enthusiasm,” the Journal concluded. “The GOP has to hope voters feel better about the economy by the autumn, or the Texas primary results will be a forecast, not an omen.”
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
