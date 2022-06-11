The National Memo Logo

When Will Congress Call Domestic Terrorism By Its True Name?

Garnell Whitfield Jr.

I can’t imagine how Garnell Whitfield Jr. did it, how he appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to demand some sort of action from the country’s leaders on gun violence and on the domestic terrorism wrought by white supremacy. But as I was riveted by his testimony, I realized the strength and courage he must have drawn from the memory of the mother he will never stop grieving.

Ruth Whitfield, at 86, was the oldest victim in a shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that left 10 people, all African Americans, dead. It was May 14, not even a month ago. Yet there have been so many shootings since, it sometimes seems as if the rest of the world has forgotten. An 18-year-old white man is accused of carrying out the racist attack, accused of driving hours to hunt and murder as many Black people as possible.

New Documents Reveal Extent Of Ginni Thomas’ Bid To Overturn Biden Victory

Ginni Thomas

Youtube Screenshot

The efforts of far right-wing lobbyist and pro-MAGA activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas to overturn the 2020 presidential election, disenfranchising millions of voters in the process, were even more extensive than have previously been reported.

In addition to her month’s long text messaging with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, urging him to find a way to falsify the 2020 results and have Donald Trump declared the winner, Thomas reached out to members of the Arizona House, urging them to choose different presidential electors who would represent Trump.

