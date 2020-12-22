'Womp Womp': Officials Finally Found A Dead Person Voting -- For Trump
We have all heard the outlandish theory that the 2020 General Election was overrun by fraud, especially his false theory that a zombie army of dead voters casts their ballots for President-elect Joe Biden.
Well, officials have found a case of voter fraud in Pennsylvania -- keep in mind that such cases are extremely rare -- but their discovery doesn't exactly support Trump's wild claim that the election was stolen from him. In fact, it proves the opposite.
A Pennsylvania man, Bruce Bartman, has been charged with unlawful voting and perjury, with prosecutors accusing him of casting a ballot for his dead mother, according to a report from Business Insider. He cast that illegal vote for Donald J. Trump.
Officials finally found a case of a dead person voting, and it was a Republican pretending to be his dead mom tryin… https://t.co/jZOkcbFyF2— Business Insider (@Business Insider)1608591137.0
Yes, that's right. After all the ranting by Trump and his minions about dead people voting for Biden, when a deceased "voter" was found, it was a vote cast for him. Not Biden. .
"Womp womp," tweeted activist and writer of The Weekly List Amy Siskind, while discussing the news.
We finally found the voter fraud: a Trump supporter has been charged in Pennsylvania with registering two dead rel… https://t.co/0pkIGrK7rR— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈)1608663696.0
The news comes right off the heels of a challenge to the Supreme Court from the Trump re-election campaign, asking the nation's highest court to overturn rulings made by the Supreme Court in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit has virtually not shot, as the Supreme Court has already declined to hear a Trump case. The Supreme Court is majority conservative, with three Trump appointees.
