Second GOP Official Pleads Guilty In Colorado Election Tampering Probe
Former Mesa County, Colorado, elections clerk Tina Peters seems to be running out of allies and legal runway. On Wednesday, 45-year-old Sandra Brown plead guilty to “attempting to influence a public servant, a felony, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor.” Ms. Brown is one of two of Peters’ employees accused of helping Peters tamper with election equipment. Brown will not be sentenced until after she testifies in Peters’ trial next year.
Brown follows Peters’ former chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, who pleaded guilty in a similar deal this past August. Peters has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of violating election laws in service of her MAGA-inspired Big Lie theories.
Peters’ seeming benefactor, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, is having his own legal problems for attempting to do the exact same thing, just on a larger, more expensive scale. The kismet of it all is that both Peters and Lindell have been able to uncover the same amount of election fraud evidence: ZERO.
Peters and her cohorts spent the weeks and months after Donald Trump lost the Nov. 2020 election to President Joe Biden trying to figure out ways to prove the election had been stolen. To this end, prosecutors say they broke the law by breaching all security protocols and then allowing a third party—a former pro-surfer turned self-styled elections investigator—to copy the hard drives of voting machines, rendering those machines unusable and forcing Colorado Secretary of State Griswold to replace 41 pieces of election equipment.
The results have been swift. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has been successful in getting Peters and Knisley barred from overseeing any elections in Colorado. The voters of Colorado used their still-democratic right to overwhelmingly reject Tina Peters’ attempts to take over control of the state’s election system. Peters herself tried to obstruct and intimidate the courtroom where Knisley’s hearing was in progress and was promptly arrested as a result.
