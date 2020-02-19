fbpx

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Trills ‘No Rules For Donald’

Authoritarianism Endorse This Entertainment White House

National Memo February 19, 2020
Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow’s scathing song parodies usually derive from Broadway, but the great satirist does pop, too. His latest, which opens with a mock interview of Attorney General William Barr, transforms Dua Lipa’s hit New Rules into No Rules For Donald.

Peering into Trump’s disordered brain, Rainbow warbles:

One, ignore the law, pretend the Constitution isn’t there anymore

Two, stick up for thugs no matter what they’re guilty of.

Three, pick up the phone and pressure foreign governments to win your elections, ’til Republicans let you do it all again. There are no rules for Donald.

Presidential enablers Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, Devin Nunes and Mitch McConnell all come in for their fair share of abuse, too.

Click and enjoy.

