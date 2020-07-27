Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Lincoln Project Asks Why Trump Is Sucking Up To Ghislaine Maxwell

Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell

When Donald Trump weirdly sent his best wishes to accused pedophile procurer Ghislaine Maxwell, Americans scratched their heads. (Except for the kooky QAnon conspiracists, whose heads probably exploded).

Knowing what to make of that bizarre moment was a challenge, but he Lincoln Project producers figured it out. Just contrast Trump's usual vicious remarks about women with his strange solicitude toward Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice -- and you'd have an ad that meets the Lincoln Project standard for brutal candor.

An ad like this one. So just click.



OSHA Failed These Meatpacking Workers — And Now They’re Suing Agency

Reprinted with permission from ProPublica

Frustrated by the lack of response to their complaint of the “imminent danger" posed by COVID-19, three meatpacking workers at the Maid-Rite Specialty Foods plant outside of Scranton, Pennsylvania, took the unusual step Wednesday of filing a lawsuit against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia.

The lawsuit, filed in a Pennsylvania federal court, accuses the government of failing to protect essential workers from dangerous conditions that could expose them to the coronavirus. It relies on a rarely used provision of the Occupational Safety and Health Act that allows workers to sue the secretary of labor for “arbitrarily or capriciously" failing to counteract imminent dangers.

Keep reading... Show less
