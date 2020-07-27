#EndorseThis: Lincoln Project Asks Why Trump Is Sucking Up To Ghislaine Maxwell
When Donald Trump weirdly sent his best wishes to accused pedophile procurer Ghislaine Maxwell, Americans scratched their heads. (Except for the kooky QAnon conspiracists, whose heads probably exploded).
Knowing what to make of that bizarre moment was a challenge, but he Lincoln Project producers figured it out. Just contrast Trump's usual vicious remarks about women with his strange solicitude toward Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice -- and you'd have an ad that meets the Lincoln Project standard for brutal candor.
An ad like this one. So just click.
