Indictment: Gaetz Pal Greenberg Misused County Funds For Cryptocurrency, Sports Memorabilia

Former tax collector Joel Greenberg at Seminole County office in Lake Mary, Florida, during September 2019 interview

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just five days after he appeared in shackles in a federal courtroom, accused by prosecutors of stalking a political opponent, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg filed paperwork with the state of Florida to resurrect a pair of defunct companies, Greenberg Media and DG3 Network. He would later use those businesses to obtain more than $432,000 in fraudulent loans through a program meant to help small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic — with the help of a federal employee whom he had bribed, prosecutors now allege. Those and other new allegations were detail...

As Prophecies Fail, Monetizing The Gullible Is Still QAnon's True Mission

Am I the only one who feels like I'm living in an old-fashioned monster movie, with mobs of chanting peasants bearing pitchforks and torches as they march on a dark, foreboding castle? Or am I just spending too much time watching TV news and reading about politics online?

Anybody who, like me, watched the first couple of episodes of the HBO documentary series Q: Into the Storm would sure have to wonder. I won't be watching the rest; my creep quotient has been exceeded. The very idea that this international cast of oddballs could keep millions in thrall to the lunatic delusion that a secretive cabal of Satan-worshipping, baby-killing pedophiles led by Hillary Clinton rules the world and that only Donald Trump can save us…

Keep reading... Show less
