Is MAGA Inc. Panicking Over Midterm Polls -- Or Just Trying To Scare Donors?
A new fundraising email to his MAGA faithful has exposed President Donald Trump, according to a new breakdown from The i Paper, revealing how much he is "panicking" about their support.
Writing for the outlet on Sunday, veteran D.C. correspondent Simon Marks argued that Trump "knows he is in trouble" as the midterms creep closer, citing "one of his final fundraising pitches to supporters," which featured "a picture of the MAGA leader boarding a train and waving goodbye from a railway station’s platform."
"In just 1 week, we might have to say goodbye to each other forever,” the email pleaded. “Do not make me say goodbye... [On] day 1, Democrats will file the Articles of Impeachment against me for the THIRD TIME. But this time they will have the votes – the votes to lock me out of the White House and throw away the key.”
As Marks argued, however, "nothing in that fundraising plea is true," noting, first and foremost, that Democrats largely remain "skittish" about the prospect of going after Trump with another impeachment effort, due to the two-thirds vote that would be needed in the Senate to actually remove him from office.
"Not even the most optimistic of Democratic strategists believes that the party will come close to that kind of landslide electoral outcome on 3 November – election day," Marks explained.
He added later: "There is no evidence that Trump writes any of these emails himself. But they reflect a last-ditch Republican effort to get out the vote in the midterms by intimating that his presidency might end if Trump’s loyal grassroots supporters sit on their hands and stay home. It also comes after recent campaign appearances by the President for Republican candidates in traditionally red states including Texas, Kansas and Ohio, an acknowledgement of serious fears that they could be ousted even in these Republican strongholds."
Another similar email recently warned Trump supporters that a Democratic Congress would "reverse everything I’ve done to Make America Great Again over the past two years," another dubious claim that falls apart in the face of reality.
"In reality, the Democrats would be constrained in power, even if they win majorities in both houses of Congress," Marks added. "Trump, as President, will retain veto powers over any legislation they send to his desk, and it is highly unlikely that enough Republicans in the House and Senate would turn against him to provide the two-thirds majority needed in both chambers to override their use."
He concluded: "The President himself is already offering a preview of what his presidency might look like after the votes are counted next month. His threat to launch intensive fresh air strikes on Iran could be the first chapter of his post-midterm presidency, and an indicator of his determination more broadly to go for broke. Unless, of course, his fundraising email is trying to tell us all something, and he really does have a train ticket to convey him out of Washington in his breast pocket."
Reprinted with permission from AlterNet
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