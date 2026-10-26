'I Don't Give A Damn': Trump Explains Why He's So Happy Gas Costs More
It is absolutely remarkable how bad President Donald Trump is this campaign cycle.
Here we are, in an election defined by voter discontent with inflation and the high cost of energy, and Trump decides to literally tell everyone that he “doesn’t give a damn” because oil companies are raking in the profits.
Here is the full word salad, transcribed:
The United States oil and gas business is making hundreds of billions of dollars.
So, I said I wonder if I should say this. I’d like a little advice from my two people, my two big monsters, that are going to do so well, they’re going to be the biggest stars in the country in a week.So our country is making hundreds of billions of dollars because of what’s happened in the Middle East, because they’re coming to Texas, and they’re coming to Oklahoma, and they’re coming to Louisiana, and they’re taking that oil.
They’re making hundreds of billions of dollars, our country is, on oil. And then on top of that, we have Venezuela and we have Greenland, because Greenland has a lot of oil.
So we’re making hundreds and hundreds of billions—trillions—of dollars.
But my people said, please don’t mention that sir, because [mocking tone] people are paying a little higher.
That number is going to come way down, but what we’ve done for this country, making money like this country has never made before.
So I said, let me say it very gingerly, very softly, because someone would say, “he’s bragging about making money while people are suffering!” Because you are still paying lower than Biden and Obama, and they don’t have nuclear weapons. But they’re going to be coming, no I can just see the fake headlines, “President Trump is bragging about all the money they’re making money while people are suffering,” that’ll be the headline, but I said I don’t give a damn I’m going to say it, we’re making a freakin’ fortune, our country is getting stronger and stronger all the time.
First of all, who are the two “big monsters” who will be the biggest stars in the country in a week? What the hell is that all about? I’m serious, does anyone know what he’s talking about?
But that’s not the headline here, of course.
It’s amazing that Trump realizes that he’s engaging in political malpractice here, against his advisers’ advice, literally mocking people struggling to pay for gas, and he still can’t help himself.
It is true that his buddies in the oil and gas industry are raking in billions. But that’s not “the country.” That’s a specific industry, and one that is gouging American consumers after promising that “drill, baby, drill” would lower prices by making the United States energy independent. Few if any people in that audience are benefiting from those billions.
But he doesn’t give a damn.
If that’s not one hell of a closing argument, I don’t know what is.
So add it to such Trump classics as:
“I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody.”
“I don’t want to drive housing prices down. I want to drive housing prices up.”
“You know what I really love? I love the inflation.”
He keeps telling us what he thinks of the American people, including his supporters. It’s a wonder that any remain.
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