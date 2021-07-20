The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Greene Denounces Christian Churches As ‘Basically Dead’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Photo from Marjorie Taylor Greene's verified Facebook

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Sunday told a congregation that the "church is basically dead" in America because Christian churches have not been vocal enough with their support for right-wing policies.

Greene made her remarks in a speech to 412 Murrieta Church in Murrieta, California.

The church, led by Pastor Tim Thompson, recently hosted sermons on "the sin of homosexuality" and referred to activism against climate change as "the sin of earth worship."

The church has also attacked vaccination from COVID-19, with the video of the sermon against vaccination now removed from YouTube for violating that site's community guidelines.

In May of 2020, the church held services at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in violation of state regulations enacted to stop the spread of the virus.

In a video interview with the Sacramento Bee, Thompson stood in front of a banner depicting California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom as Adolph Hitler and compared Newsom's pandemic policies to Nazi Germany.

"In some ways, I think the banner with him wearing his Hitler mustache, it is appropriate," said Thompson.

On Sunday, Greene praised 412 Murrieta for their conservative activism but lamented that other Christian churches have not followed their model.

"The church all over America is silent. Our church is complacent. Our church is not the living, breathing body of Christ. The church is basically dead," said Greene.

"And this is why we have the America we have. This is why we live in a country that's murdered over 62 million people in the womb," she added. Greene opposes abortion rights.

Recent polling has shown that Greene's position on abortion is in the minority in America. A May poll from Pew Research Center showed that 59 percent of Americans believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Greene also said that the purported silence of churches on conservative social issues is "also why we're living in a country that is destroying what is moral and right."

Greene cited transgender rights and complained that "transgenders can go into women's bathrooms and girl's bathrooms and sports. Rape centers and jails."

She also complained that transgender people, who she described as a "biological man in a dress" had "their rights above ours," a practice she described as "evil."

Greene has frequently advocated against transgender rights. In February she spoke on the floor of the House in opposition to the Equality Act, inaccurately describing the legislation that would add LGBTQ protections to federal law as "causing discrimination against women and religious freedom."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump Ripped Former GOP Allies In Furious Interview

Sen. Mitch McConnell, top left, former Vice President Pence, top right, and former Attorney General William Barr .

Photos, top right and left, by Gage Skidmore (CC Attribution-Share Alike 2.0). Photo, bottom, by the Justice Department (Public Domain)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

No matter how much a Republican has done for Donald Trump, the former president can easily turn against them if he feels they have let him down in some way — and that includes former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. They all were his targets for an interview featured in Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker's new book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year.

Keep reading... Show less
trump rips gop

Are Republican Voters Rejecting ‘Anti-Christ’ Mike Pence?

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

It remains to be seen whether or not former President Donald Trump will seek the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election — and who Trump will endorse if he decides not to run. The non-Trump possibilities often mentioned by pundits range from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. But one person who isn't generating enthusiasm among many Republican voters, journalist David Siders stresses in an article published by Politico this week, is former Vice President Mike Pence.

Keep reading... Show less
mike pence
x

Close
Copy link