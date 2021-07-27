The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Officer Pounds Table In Angry Testimony During Select Panel Hearing

#EndorseThis: Officer Pounds Table In Emotional Testimony During Select Committee Hearing

Screenshot from C-SPAN 3

The House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Capitol insurrection began hearings today, and testimony from the officers who attempted to protect the symbol of democracy from an extremely violent group of pro-Trump rioters was even more emotional than expected.

Michael Fanone, a Metropolitan Police officer who was assaulted during the insurrection, pounded the table as his voice rose saying, "the indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful!"

He then told the committee that his law enforcement career prepared him to "cope with some of the aspects" of "otherwise law abiding citizens [taking] up arms against you." But "nothing has prepared me to address those elected members of our government who continue to deny the events of that day and in doing so betray their oath of office."

Watch Fanone's powerful testimony below:

