On Bannon’s Show, 'MyPillow Guy’ Promises Supreme Court Will Void 2020 Election

Mike Lindell

Photo by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

MyPillow founder and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell appeared on former top Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon's streaming TV show promising he has information that will convince the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the 2020 presidential election and return Donald Trump to the Oval Office.

"What I'm talking about Steve is what I've been doing since January," Lindell said on Real America's Voice. "All the evidence I have – everything is going to go before the Supreme Court and the election of 2020 is going bye-bye."

"It was an attack by other countries, communism coming in, I don't know what they're going to do after they pull it down but –" Lindell rambled.

"Hang on," Bannon pleaded repeatedly, but Lindell kept going.

"Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he declared.

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Lindell.

Watch:

Biden Approval Ratings Soar On Vaccine Action And Relief Bill

Biden Approval Ratings Soar On Pandemic And Relief Bill

Screenshot From official @POTUS Instgram

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

President Joe Biden's approval ratings are soaring on what remains the top issue for a plurality of Americans, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. The survey found 72 percent of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a four-point improvement from earlier this month before Democrats passed the $1.9 trillion rescue plan. Just 28 percent of respondents said they disapproved of Biden's pandemic handling—an astoundingly low level of opposition in these polarized times.

Keep reading... Show less
