On Bannon’s Show, 'MyPillow Guy’ Promises Supreme Court Will Void 2020 Election
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
MyPillow founder and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell appeared on former top Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon's streaming TV show promising he has information that will convince the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the 2020 presidential election and return Donald Trump to the Oval Office.
"What I'm talking about Steve is what I've been doing since January," Lindell said on Real America's Voice. "All the evidence I have – everything is going to go before the Supreme Court and the election of 2020 is going bye-bye."
"It was an attack by other countries, communism coming in, I don't know what they're going to do after they pull it down but –" Lindell rambled.
"Hang on," Bannon pleaded repeatedly, but Lindell kept going.
"Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he declared.
Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Lindell.
Watch:
