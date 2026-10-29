Obama Laughs At Trump's 'Cheesecake Factory' Hysteria (And So Will You)
Campaigning for Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms in Atlanta on Wednesday night, former President Barack Obama had a jolly good time at the GOP’s expense.
I heard the president was not happy when I joked over the weekend that he’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.
And listen … First of all, let me get this on the record—I am the father of two daughters. Do you think I could’ve survived their childhood without going to the Cheesecake Factory? I lived at Chuck E. Cheese, and California Pizza Kitchen, and the Cheesecake Factory. That was my jam for about a decade.
Of course the real problem is prices gotten so high, a lot of folks can barely afford to go out to eat. So you would think this administration would be spending time worrying about that. But that was the interesting thing about how the administration responded to the speech I gave the other day.
They did not dispute what I said about them being directly responsible for rising prices. They did not argue with that. They did not deny tariffs were contributing to higher costs for families, they didn’t say anything about that.
I accused this administration, based on the facts, that they were engaging in unprecedented levels of corruption. They didn’t say anything about that. The president wasn’t even mad about the Saddam Hussein comparison. That part didn’t bother him!
But he was very upset about the Cheesecake Factory comments. He took great umbrage. He said I didn’t understand the work of the artisans in the White House.
And they mobilized—this was, I mean it’s all crazy, but this is the really crazy part—they mobilized a whole-of-government response to that joke.
Not to inflation, but to that joke!
The White House even called the secretary of the treasury. This is the man who is in charge of the economy, the person who is supposed to be figuring out how to make your life more affordable. The guy who is supposed to be figuring out how to lower inflation and reduce interest rates. They told him he should hold a press conference in front of the Cheesecake Factory.
You all didn’t see this? This really happened.
And the treasury secretary, he happens to be a former hedge fund manager worth half a billion dollars, and he was out there in front of the Cheesecake Factory explaining how he ordered the delicious French dip cheeseburger, instead of the egg rolls.
Look, this is not something I ever thought of. I inherited this major financial crisis, I never called my treasury secretary, Tim Geithner, and said man you gotta go to Arby’s, order roast beef—no cheese, that may look elitist.
To everybody out there, including the press, I want you to understand this. This is what I mean when I say these are not serious people. They don’t have solutions to actual problems. So they’d rather have the media and you talking about the Cheesecake Factory. That’s the game they’ve been playing for the last two years.
Just keep throwing distractions out there—attacks, fabrications, phony outrage—and hope that you won’t notice that your bills are higher and your life is tougher. Except that okey-doke will not work this time Atlanta, because you know your prices are still up, because you pay your utility bills, you’ve seen what those are like. You know it’s still hard to pay rent, and pay for child care, and pay for health insurance.
And you know we need serious people who are listening to your concerns, who see you and care about you and have real plans to make your life better—people like Jon Ossoff, people like Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Uh oh, he said “umbrage.” Maybe we’ll get another three-day news cycle about how elitist that word is!
What’s particularly fun about that riff is that he’s laughing his ass off through it. It really is the dumbest thing possible, and it’s fun to see him laughing in the face of all those conservatives and their performative, insincere outrage.
And God I loved this:
He is legitimately funny:
And this, oh this …
I did a review of the Obama presidential museum a few months ago, and I noted how people walking past an exhibit of Michelle Obama’s dresses were asking, “Where is Obama’s tan suit?” Turns out, he gave it away a long time ago, and it still breaks my heart. I bet it would be a top-three attraction at the museum! And it warms my heart to see Obama laughing about it now.
Our side is truly more fun. It sucks that the dreary, dirge-like nihilism of the right resonates as well as it does with so many people. We need more joy in America.
And we certainly need more laughter in the face of right-wing idiocy.
Markos Moulitsas is founder and editor of the blogging website Daily Kos and author of three books.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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