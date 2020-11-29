Sidney Powell’s Crazy Claims Provoke Death Threats Against Voting System Employees
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Sidney Powell is among the conspiracy theorists claiming, without evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from President Donald Trump because of widespread voter fraud — and Powell has accused Dominion Voting Systems of helping Democrats and the campaign of President-elect Joe Biden pull that off. With employees of Dominion having suffered death threats and stalking, the company is holding Powell partly responsible.
In a press release that Dominion published on Thanksgiving, the company said, "Sidney Powell's wild and reckless allegations are not only demonstrably false, they have led to stalking, harassment and death threats to Dominion employees. This criminal activity has been duly reported to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, and we intend to hold Ms. Powell, and those aiding and abetting her fraudulent actions, accountable for any harm that may occur as a result."
Powell managed to involve Venezuela in her anti-Dominion conspiracy theory, claiming that Dominion helped leftist President Hugo Chavez (who died of cancer in 2013). But Dominion, in its press release, explained, "Dominion has no ties to the Venezuelan government, nor any other foreign government, including China and Iran. Dominion has never participated in any elections in Venezuela and has no connection or relationship with the now deceased former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez. Other companies have serviced elections in Venezuela, but Dominion is not one of them."
Dominion, in its press release, also explained, "in Powell's error-filled document, she repeats a number of baseless allegations about Dominion Voting Systems, which she has made in public since Election Day. The allegations about DVS most relevant to the election outcome in Georgia are that votes tallied on a Dominion vote tabulator were somehow manipulated on a statewide basis to elevate the count in favor of the Democratic presidential candidate. It is important to understand that this is not possible — not on a machine-by-machine basis, not by alleged hacking, not by manipulating software, and not by imagined ways of 'sending' votes to overseas locations. But even if it were possible, it would have been discovered in the statewide hand count of votes."
Law & Crime reporter Adam Klasfeld points out that Powell, with her over-the-top antics, has even managed to alienate Trump's campaign.
Klasfeld notes, "The Trump campaign distanced itself from Powell just eight days after the president praised her on Twitter. Reportedly too unhinged even for a legal team led by Rudy Giuliani — who had hair dye streaming down his face at a press conference — Powell has bandied about multiple iterations of a lawsuit challenging the now-certified results of Georgia's presidential election."
