Bannon Travels On Private Jets But Won't Pay His Lawyers (Who Sued Him)

The law firm of one of Steve Bannon’s former attorneys, Robert Costello, is reportedly suing him “over unpaid bills for a mountain of work,” according to a new filing reported by The Daily Beast. Bannon reportedly owes Costello’s firm nearly half a million dollars.

Bannon, the former Trump aide and January 6 coup plotter, reportedly refuses to pay his former lawyers. Yet he said yesterday on a right-wing radio show that he flies on private planes.

According to an exclusive from the Beast, Bannon “hasn’t paid the lawyers who spent years defending him against an onslaught of criminal charges.” Bannon allegedly owes a “significant” amount of money to his former lawyers M. Evan Corcoran and Robert Costello. Both of these counselors represented Bannon during his trial for contempt of Congress, for which he was convicted.

While discussing James O’Keefe’s departure from right-wing organization Project Veritas on The Charlie Kirk Show, Bannon admitted that he flies on private planes.

In the past, Bannon has railed against student debt forgiveness while bragging about his Ivy League education. Real America’s Voice, the platform that carries Bannon’s War Room podcast, reportedly pays producers $30,000 per year.

Bannon is a former Goldman Sachs investment banker who made millions off the sitcom Seinfeld.

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.

