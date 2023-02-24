The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019

The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Fox News Discovers Regulation Is Needed After Ohio Derailment

@johnknefel
Fox News Discovers Regulation Is Needed After Ohio Derailment

Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, and Steve Doocy on "Fox & Friends"

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade acknowledged on Thursday that federal regulations may be necessary to protect people and the environment, a rare admission on a network that has pushed for mass deregulation for decades. Kilmeade, who co-hosts Fox & Friends, made the comments while discussing the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment and its aftermath.

“I knew nothing about these derailment numbers,” Kilmeade said. “I'm stunned by it – that we have thousands of derailments all the time and how costly it is, and how they're not kept up and maybe the regulation needs to be there.”

Fox News has long vilified federal regulations as governmental overreach, and needless red tape that eats into corporate profits. In 2011, the network launchedRegulation Nation, a series that would “expose how excessive laws are drowning American businesses.” The series was the brainchild of then-Fox News President Roger Ailes, who said at the time that bureaucrats “draw up regulations to try to ruin your life.”

That same year, Fox News also waged a full-on war against the Environmental Protection Agency, and continues to argue against environmental regulations, including in its so-called straight news programs.

More recently, Fox News personalities and their guests have railed against federal regulations for the oil industry, argued that federal regulations are a way to divide families, blamed regulations that purport to limit police violence for resulting in the police killing of Tyre Nichols, and pushed for further deregulation of the cryptocurrency market, just to name a few examples. Fox News and other cable networks also largely ignored the Trump administration’s broad deregulatory agenda to benefit massive polluters in the early weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Television coverage of East Palestine was scant and decontextualized, including on Fox News, immediately after the derailment, with only three percent of coverage mentioning the decadeslong deregulatory push by the rail industry. The Obama administration attempted to make more effective train brakes mandatory following a series of derailments in 2014, which the industry fought against, effectively hollowing out the proposed rules. In 2018, the Trump administration completely repealed the regulations.

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.

From Your Site Articles
Fox News

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Why McCarthy's Betrayal Of Capitol (And National) Security Must Be Stopped

@LucianKTruscott
Why McCarthy's Betrayal Of Capitol (And National) Security Must Be Stopped
Photo by Blinkofanaye/ CC BY-NC 2.0

To receive one of my columns in your email inbox practically every day and to be able to join the comments and access my extensive archives, buy a subscription here.

Keep reading...Show less

GOP Ads Falsely Claim Democratic Senators Will 'Take Away' Social Security (VIDEO)

@jeisrael
GOP Ads Falsely Claim Democratic Senators Will 'Take Away' Social Security (VIDEO)

Tammy Baldwin

A couple of weeks after President Joe Biden noted in his State of the Union address that some congressional Republicans want to cut safety net programs, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running false ads accusing Senate Democrats of wanting to put Medicare and Social Security "at risk."

The campaign arm of the Senate Republican conference released a series of six nearly identical attack ads on Tuesday, accusing potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbents up for reelection in 2022 of trying to take away retirement benefits from older Americans.

Keep reading...Show less
Tammy Baldwin
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}