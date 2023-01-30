With Campaign Faltering, Trump Promotes Authoritarian 'Education Reform' (VIDEO)
Former President Donald Trump has launched a new attack on education with his proposed plan of action to revise how public school administrators and faculty members are put in place.
In a new presidential campaign ad, Trump expressed a need for more "patriotic teachers" as he called for the termination of school faculty members he described as “radicals.” According to Trump, there should also be a “direct election” process for school principals. Under that election system, students’ parents would have the right to appoint principals.
Trump is also pushing for the defunding of schools that follow a curriculum that includes “critical race theory, gender ideology or other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content.”
"Our public schools have been taken over by the radical left maniacs," Trump said in the clip, as he went on to share his proposed plan.
"Here is my plan to save American education: Restore power to American parents," he began. "First, we will cut federal funding for any school or program pushing critical race theory, gender ideology, or other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political critical content onto our children. We're not going to allow it to happen. Next, I will direct the Department of Justice and Education to open civil rights investigations into any school district that has engaged in race-based discrimination."
He continued, "That includes discrimination against Asian Americans. The Marxism being preached in our schools is also totally hostile to Judeo-Christian teachings, and in many ways it's resembling an established new religion. Can't let that happen. For this reason, my administration will aggressively pursue potential violations of the Establishment Clause and the Free Exercise Clause of the Constitution. That's very simple."
Although Trump has expressed concern about discrimination, he has actually made repeated discriminatory remarks, namely anti-Asian slurs that have been leveled at Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) wife, Elaine Chao, who also served as former U.S. secretary of transportation under his administration.
Trump is now facing backlash for the campaign ad as Twitter users are also highlighting the irony in his remarks.
"Anyone can't possibly wonder now why he loves Russia, China and North Korea education systems and Governments and above all Dictators," one Twitter user said.
"The nightmare that never ends," another user added.
Watch the video below or at this link.
\u201cNEW VIDEO: President Trump's Plan to Save American Education and Give Power Back to Parents\u201d— Trump War Room (@Trump War Room) 1674773334
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.