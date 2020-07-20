Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Trump Campaign Video Features Conspiracy Theorist Who Backs QAnon, Doubts Coronavirus

@existentialfish
Video screenshot from Real News Insights Studio 45 / Media Matters

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters


On July 5, the Trump campaign's Real News Insights featured Lara Trump interviewing Fox Nation host Isaiah Washington.


From the July 5, 2020, edition of The Trump Campaign's Real News Insights s3.amazonaws.com


As Media Matters has documented, Washington is a QAnon supporter who has pushed conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic, 5G networks, Black Lives Matter, and many other topics.

During the episode, which Trump celebrated as the campaign show's 250th, she and Washington discussed his support for President Donald Trump, and how he was "blown away" when he visited the White House last year and saw the president deviate from the prepared remarks on his teleprompter. Washington also criticized the media for not wanting "to support" solutions that Trump is trying to implement.

Lara Trump concluded the interview by saying that Washington was a "fresh breath of air" and commending him for his "bravery." In response, Washington says that he has been "red-pilled" and referred to himself as an "oath keeper," an apparent reference to an extremist anti-government militia.

Washington also was apparently invited to the White House earlier this year.

