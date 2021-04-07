The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump For Saying Someone Else Must Be Running The Country

Jimmy Kimmel

Screenshot from Jimmy Kimmel Live!

President Joe Biden has the country heading in the right direction for the first time in, well, four years at least. Biden is doing so well, in fact, that the former guy and his followers can't even deny it. Someone else must be running things -- maybe, as Trump suggested, it's "Bernie Sanders on steroids."

Trump's whining is so ridiculous that Jimmy Kimmel can still riff on him for laughs. Enjoy!

Worried McConnell Backs Off Threat To Corporate Leaders

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

Photo by NASA HQ PHOTO is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has had quite a week. On Monday, McConnell threatened American businesses with "serious consequences" if they spoke out against the rash of GOP voter suppression laws sweeping the nation. On Tuesday, he doubled down, saying, "My warning to corporate America is to stay out of politics." McConnell quickly added that he wasn't "talking about political contributions," because of course not. Effectively—"shut your traps and donate, or else the GOP will quit doing your bidding."

Keep reading... Show less
