#EndorseThis: Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump For Saying Someone Else Must Be Running The Country
April 07 | 2021
Screenshot from Jimmy Kimmel Live!
President Joe Biden has the country heading in the right direction for the first time in, well, four years at least. Biden is doing so well, in fact, that the former guy and his followers can't even deny it. Someone else must be running things -- maybe, as Trump suggested, it's "Bernie Sanders on steroids."
Trump's whining is so ridiculous that Jimmy Kimmel can still riff on him for laughs. Enjoy!
Things are going so well for Biden, Trump says someone else must be running the country! https://t.co/X7Ku1fMIrB— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@Jimmy Kimmel Live)1617767304.0
