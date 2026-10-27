Why Don't Rising Gas Prices Trouble Trump? He's Banking Millions, Chump
Honestly, it really isn’t surprising at this point to learn that President Donald Trump is making mad money off of his dumb war with Iran, because Trump doesn’t do anything right now that doesn’t line his pockets.
So while Trump is out there stumping for GOP candidates with the very unusual approach of saying that it’s totes cool you’re paying more for gas because oil companies are making big money from it, he skipped over the fact that he personally is making big money from it.
At the end of 2025, Trump’s oil and gas holdings were worth somewhere between $12.6 million and $46 million. Now? Between $22.5 million and $81.6 million. Yes, that’s a huge range, thanks to the very loose vibes of financial disclosure requirements.
A report from Democrats on the Congressional Joint Economic Committee found that 94% of Trump’s 2026 oil and gas stock purchases occurred after his war began.
Besides holding significant stock in the biggies like Exxon and Chevron, Trump also has shares in dozens of other oil and gas companies. Gotta keep that stock portfolio diverse, right? The president is making bank while Americans have paid an additional $101 billion for gas since he started his war. Talk about market manipulation.
It turns out the patented Trump trick of declaring a ceasefire to juice the stock market and bring down oil prices is very, very good for Trump’s pocketbook. Nobody could have expected.
Trump keeps insisting all of his trades are done without his knowledge. It’s just a wild coincidence that his independent money managers always know just a wee bit more than the rest of the market and time their trades accordingly, which, LOL, LMAO.
Part of why this assertion is so laughable is that we learned in September that Trump has made more trades than all of Congress combined. He racked up a staggering 28,700 trades in 17 months from his inauguration to the end of June 2026. In that same time span, the whole of Congress only made 22,000 trades.
Meanwhile, the House GOP is talking tough about Congress trading stocks, offering a bill that would ban trading by members of Congress and their families. That bill would, however, conveniently exclude Trump.
Unsurprisingly, Trump has enthusiastically endorsed the bill, saying that it must be passed so Congress “cannot corruptly profit from using insider information.”
Well, yeah. That’s just common sense. Only Trump is supposed to corruptly profit from insider information.
Okay, that’s not totally fair. Traders who are willing to pony up about $10,000/month to get early access to Trump’s Truth Social posts, where he overtly moves markets, will also get to corruptly profit from insider information.
In more proof that his brain is made of nothing but pudding now, while he is personally making huge cash off of the high prices of oil and gas, Trump is whining about how it is Iran’s fault that the prices are so high: “Iran is doing everything they can to drive up the price of Oil prior to the U.S. Midterm Election.”
How are they doing this, exactly? Apparently because they are totally lying about the war: “They are even making up fake hits, mines, and everything else, because more Oil is coming through the Hormuz Strait now than it did even prior to the beginning of the Conflict.” Wouldn’t we be able to tell if Iran was making up strikes? Wouldn’t we be able to tell if the Strait of Hormuz really is open?
Look, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is as dumb as a bag of hair weave, but somehow it strains credulity that the military somehow is being fooled by Iran simply declaring they’ve struck something they really didn’t.
But of course it can’t be Trump’s fault that the Strait remains closed, so it must magically actually be open. And it can’t be Trump’s fault that gas prices are high, so it must magically be Iran’s fault.
Meanwhile consumers keep getting screwed, but Trump doesn’t care. He’s getting his, and that’s all that matters.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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