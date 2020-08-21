Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

WATCH: In Extraordinary Speech Obama Urges Americans To Oust Incompetent, Sinister Trump

Former President Barack Obama

Photo by the Department of Defense via pingnews.com/ Flickr

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday gave his most pointed critique of Donald Trump, saying in a speech at the Democratic National Convention that Trump is a danger to the future of the country and encouraging Americans to cast a ballot for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Obama at one point became emotional as he described the injustices people of color, immigrants, and religious minorities in the United States had endured, saying, "If anyone had a right to believe that this democracy did not work, and could not work, it was those Americans. ...And yet, instead of giving up, they joined together and said somehow, some way, we are going to make this work. We are going to bring those words, in our founding documents, to life."

