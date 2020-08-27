Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

New Subpoena Will Demand Trump Tax Returns (Including Ivanka, Eric, And Don Jr.)

@kerryeleveld

Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump

Photo by Walt Disney Television/ CC BY-ND 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Following a Supreme Court ruling on the matter, the House Intelligence Committee has narrowed a subpoena request to focus more specifically on Donald Trump and the immediate members of his family: Eric Trump, Don Jr., and Ivanka Trump.

The subpoena, which was originally broader and issued to Trump's longtime lender Deutsche Bank, "no longer seeks financial records for any other members of President Trump's family," according to a memo released by the House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff. Schiff added that the panel had taken action voluntarily in order to "accelerate resolution" of the matter.

According to TPM, the move came after the Supreme Court laid out a new test last month instructing courts to weigh congressional subpoenas targeting a sitting president against whether the information can be obtained elsewhere, how broad the subpoena is, its legislative purpose, and how burdensome complying would be for a president.

Trump had been fighting the original subpoena for over a year and will surely battle the newly abridged subpoena as well.

In the memo, Schiff said the financial records request were part of the panel's continuing investigation into "counterintelligence risks arising from the President's foreign financial ties, including whether foreign powers possess financial leverage over the President."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump tax returns
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

In Convention Speech, McEnany Claims Trump Protected 'Pre-Existing Conditions' Coverage

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany

Photo by Gage Skidmore/ CC BY-SA 2.0

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany lied about Donald Trump's stance on preexisting conditions in her speech at the Republican National Convention Wednesday.

Trump "stands with people with preexisting conditions," McEnany claimed.

That is false.

Keep reading... Show less
Kayleigh McEnany