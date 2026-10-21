Trump's 'Beef Tax' Promotes Health And Environmental Progress (By Accident)
As has been noted, Donald Trump’s war on Iran has already done more to promote clean energy than any Democratic president ever could have imagined. The spike in oil prices and the enormous uncertainty created by Trump and Netanyahu’s attack have spurred households and businesses around the world to put the shift to electic vehicles (EVs) and clean energy on hyperdrive. China’s exports of EVs are more than double their 2025 pace. Similarly, sales of solar panels and wind turbines are going through the roof. Trump may be blocking the transition in the United States, but the rest of the world is going full speed ahead.
In a similar vein, it seems Trump is also trying to move American consumers away from their beef-eating habits. Beef prices keep hitting record levels. There are many factors at play here. Part of the story is an increased price of feed for cattle. Drought, due to the global warming Trump claims to not believe in, has limited harvests in many areas. Tariffs have also had an impact. Disease has been a factor as well.
Presumably Trump did not intend to price millions out of the market for beef, but that is what he has done. Beef consumption in the second quarter of this year was down more than 15.0% from its level in the 4th quarter of 2024. This sort of drop in beef consumption has no precedent in recent history.
In many ways, this is a good thing. Beef is an enormously inefficient way to feed people. It wastes a huge amount of energy, water, and land. It is also unhealthy for people to eat large amounts of beef, despite what our measles promoting Secretary of Health and Human Services tells us. And some folks might think it is needless cruelty to slaughter cows to put their remains on our plates. I can say that because I’m not running for the Senate in Texas.
Anyhow, it’s likely that Trump has no desire to discourage beef consumption, just like he probably is not deliberately promoting the green transition in the rest of the world, but that is what he’s doing with his policies. Trump may actually manage to accomplish some good in the world in spite of himself.
Dean Baker is a senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research and the author of the 2016 book Rigged: How Globalization and the Rules of the Modern Economy Were Structured to Make the Rich Richer. Please consider subscribing to his Substack, from which this is reprinted with permission.
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