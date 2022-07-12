The National Memo Logo

Georgia Judge Orders 'Necessary And Material Witness' Graham To Testify

@alexvhenderson

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Despite promising to fight the subpoena, Sen Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has been ordered to obey the Fulton County, Georgia special criminal grand jury’s order to testify

“Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled Monday that Graham will be required to testify on August 2 after Graham said he would fight a subpoena to testify, citing executive privilege,” WSBTV reports.

Graham reportedly had asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “to reexamine ‘certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”

Last week Graham’s attorneys defiantly declared the subpoena was “all politics.”

“Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington,” the attorneys for the Republican Senator said in a statement. “Any information from an interview or deposition with Senator Graham would immediately be shared with the January 6 Committee. Should it stand, the subpoena issued today would erode the constitutional balance of power and the ability of a Member of Congress to do their job.”

