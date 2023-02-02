McCarthy Leads Prayer At Conclave Of Anti-Gay Hate Groups
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy joined hands with more than a dozen House Republicans, leading them in prayer at Wednesday’s National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance, an event co-sponsored by several far-right Christian organizations, at least five of which appear on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.
The California Republican specifically mentioned his upcoming meeting later Wednesday with President Joe Biden, when the two will discuss the debt ceiling, which Republicans want to leverage to massively cut federal spending on programs critical to keeping many Americans alive, including Social Security and Medicare – or shut down the federal government if Democrats do not agree to their terms.
“Father, I want to lift up those who are not here today. I want you to open their hearts,” McCarthy prayed. “Father, I want to lift up the president. Father, you know I will meet with him today. Father, I ask. I asked that you open both of our hearts that you put our meaning, our meaning that seeks your truth. And the help for this nation. Father, we know as we struggle, is we come up short and again but continue to seek your guidance. We ask that you give us the patience of Job. We ask that you give us the intellect the leadership that you gave David we ask that you give us the boldness.”
\u201cThey were followed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who led the gathering in prayer.\u201d— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1675272776
The event was held at the Museum of the Bible, a non-profit founded by right-wing evangelical activist David Green and the Green family. Green is the founder of Hobby Lobby, the privately-held chain store that won a Supreme Court case enshrining into U.S. jurisprudence the concept that for-profit corporations can and do have religious beliefs.
The five groups sponsoring the event which also appear on the SPLC’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups include the American Family Association (AFA), the Family Research Council (FRC), the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), Liberty Counsel, and the Pacific Justice Institute.
Other attendees included anti-LGBTQ activists, like “right-wing pastor Andrew Brunson, who blasted the United States as ‘the primary corrupter of the world’ because ‘our government and corporations increasingly march under the rainbow flag,'” he said, as Right Wing Watch reported.
\u201cAmong the speakers was right-wing pastor Andrew Brunson, who blasted the United States as "the primary corrupter of the world" because "our government and corporations increasingly march under the rainbow flag."\u201d— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1675272776
Also, two “ex-gay” activists.
\u201cSpeakers also included two "ex-gay" activists who begged God to cleanse the nation of "the sins of homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexuality, and sex confusion."\u201d— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1675272776
Later, the Republicans, including McCarthy, were prayed over by Tony Perkins, the longtime head of the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council. Perkins has also served as chair and vice chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), an independent federal government commission.
\u201cEventually, several members of Congress gathered near the stage so they could be prayed over by Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council.\u201d— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1675272776
Far-right House Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Weber of Texas descended into an anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ tirade during which he invoked “the blood of the lamb” to telegraph to McCarthy his concerns about U.S. debt.
\u201cRep. Randy Weber wept over marriage equality and reproductive choice: "Father, we think we're so smart, but please forgive us. Please, please put America back on the right path to worshiping you."\u201d— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1675272776
Weber is an original co-sponsor of the federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill. He once compared then-President Barack Obama to Hitler.
Right Wing Watch reports some of the Members of Congress who attended include Reps. Mary Miller, Diana Harshbarger, Steve Scalise, Rick Allen, Brian Babin, Michael Cloud, Robert Aderholt, Tracey Mann, Burgess Owens, Gary Palmer, Michelle Steel, Warren Davidson, Brandon Williams, Dan Bishop, Nathaniel Moran, and Mike Johnson.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- Biden Tells McCarthy To Do His Budget Homework ›
- Gaetz Threatens McCarthy With 'Straitjacket' As Speaker ›
- In McCarthy's Pyrrhic Triumph, The Real Winner Is The 'Eff 'Em Caucus' ›
- McCarthy Defames Swalwell, But Won't Answer Questions About Santos (VIDEO) ›
- There's No Pretending That Kevin McCarthy Is 'Mainstream' Or 'Moderate' ›
- McCarthy Names Conspiracist Greene To Covid-19 Investigative Panel ›
- McCarthy And Allies Deny Secret Deal Memo Exists (They're Lying) ›
- Wut? Kevin McCarthy Says He'd Prefer Santos As President Over Biden ›