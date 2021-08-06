The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Lindell Loses It When CNN Says His 'Proof' Is 'Completely Ridiculous'

Screenshot from CNN

MyPillow CEO and deranged election conspiracist Mike Lindell has been been on the warpath since Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, spending millions of dollars to find "proof" that somehow, someway Trump won. But his proof is much like Lindell himself: "completely ridiculous."

During an interview with CNN reporter Drew Griffin, Lindell claimed to have "one piece of 1.2 billion lines of data from the election, OK? Within that will be timestamps when it happened, there'll be flips in there."

CNN talked with nine top cybersecurity experts who said it was "completely ridiculous" and "proof of nothing," as well as counh ty election officials of both parties who confirmed that Lindell's Chinese cyber-hacking conspiracy was literally impossible -- because their voting systems aren't linked to the Internet.

Lindell lost it: "He said that's nothing, huh? Then you didn't hire a cyber expert."

Watch the train wreck below:

Reporter baffled after Mike Lindell shows him 'evidence of nothing' in train wreck interview www.youtube.com

The Sedition Caucus, Under Oath

Rep. Jim Jordan at a House Freedom Caucus press conference

Screenshot from official Freedom Caucus Facebook

It is an indisputable fact that House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, were at the very heart of former President Donald Trump's coup plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election. While more than hints and clues have pointed to their involvement ever since the January 6 insurrection, their central role emerged this past week when notes of a December 27, 2020, conversation between Trump and the acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen were disclosed.

Informed by Rosen that the Department of Justice could not and would not reverse President Joe Biden's election victory, Trump urged him to "just say the election was corrupt [and] leave the rest to me and the [Republican] congressmen." Moments later, Trump referred specifically to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, founder of the Freedom Caucus and close associate of Mark Meadows, the former Freedom Caucus chair who left Congress to become Trump's White House chief of staff.

Keep reading... Show less
