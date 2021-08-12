The National Memo Logo

MyPillow Guy Now Denies Predicting Trump Will Return In August

@alexvhenderson

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has promised, more than once, that former President Donald Trump will be restored to the White House this month. When Vice interviewed the far-right figure on Monday, however, he vehemently denied having said that. But videos show otherwise.

This week, Lindell is holding a "Cyber Symposium" in South Dakota that he claims will proveTrump really won the 2020 election and was the victim of widespread voter fraud. But such evidence does not exist. The conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from Trump has been repeatedly debunked, and now-President Joe Biden defeated him by more than seven million in the popular vote.

When Vice asked Lindell about his claim that Trump will be restored as president sometime in August, he angrily ranted, "Nobody said that, nobody said that, nobody said that, nobody said that, nobody said that, nobody said that, OK? I think this interview is over."

Vice's David Gilbert, however, shared videos showing that Lindell did, in fact, make that claim.

During an interview for Steve Bannon's podcast in March, Lindell predicted, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." And in July, Lindell said that by August 13, it will be "the talk of the world" when the 2020 election is "pulled down" and "communists" are removed from the White House:

Gilbert observes, "Lindell has been a pretty busy guy over the last few months, dealing with a $1.3 billion lawsuit brought by voting machine company Dominion for Lindell's non-stop and baseless accusations of fraud against the company. He has also produced two conspiracy-filled documentaries about election fraud. And let's not forget he launched a 'free-speech' social network called FrankSpeech, which no one uses. So, he may simply have forgotten that he told former senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon as far back as March that Trump would be returned to the White House in August."

Although dismissed as a bad joke by Lindell's critics, his Cyber Symposium has received a great deal of attention from far-right conspiracy theorists.

"Lindell's Cyber Symposium has been widely hyped in right-wing and extremist circles as the moment of reckoning for those who dismiss election fraud conspiracies," Gilbert explains. "But the event will produce nothing of value except more disinformation fodder for the same right-wing outlets that have supported his baseless and conspiratorial rhetoric for the last eight months."

Although Lindell's event is not open to the public, it is being live-streamed on the internet.

