The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Will Conspiracy-Crazed Wingnuts Resist Mike Lindell's MyVaccine?

@nationalmemo

Daily Show correspondent Michael Kosta MyPillow guy Mike Lindell.

Screenshot from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Conservatives are avoiding the Covid-19 vaccine like they should be avoiding the virus itself. According to Civiqs, 41 percent of Republicans say they would definitely not accept a coronavirus vaccine, as doses pile up in red states.

Thankfully, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has a creative solution: Bring in far-right loony and 2020 election conspiracist Mike Lindell (played by Michael Kosta, but don't tell the Republicans).

Packaged like a MyPillow ad, with a special offer of a second dose 21 to 28 days later, how could even the mosts conspiracy-addled Republicans pass it up? Click and chortle.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Mike Lindell

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Greene Drops Plan For ‘America First’ Caucus After Backlash

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said she is not recruiting members for the so-called "America First Caucus," after members of Congress from both sides of the aisle condemned the caucus's overtly racist and white supremacist platform.

Keep reading... Show less
america first caucus

Close
Copy link