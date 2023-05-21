The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) recent interaction with a supporter has sparked a Twitter frenzy. According to HuffPost, the clip was filmed during DeSantis' time at a fundraising event held at the Sioux Center in Iowa.

The Florida governor was seen wiping his mouth or nose before turning and touching a supporter with the same hand.

The short clip quickly began circulating on Twitter as users weighed in with their reactions. Many users have criticized DeSantis for his lack of etiquette in that moment.

"That snot very nice," one Twitter user tweeted as others also chimed in with similar catchphrases.

Another user tweeted, "This dude's a walking biohazard."

"It’s called a 'blessing,'" another user tweeted. "An anointing, if you will. King Charles got holy oil from the Holy Land or something like that. Meanwhile, the poor sap in the chair gets anointed with snot from Eggar the Bug."

The latest video clip comes as DeSantis continues to face scrutiny for his social skills. In fact, one DeSantis critic also tweeted similar thoughts about the governor.

"He doesn’t laugh normal. He doesn’t eat pudding normal," one Twitter user wrote. "He doesn’t wear a mask normal. He doesn’t wipe his nose normal. Who the h--l wipes their whole open hand across their face like this?"

Watch the video below or at this link.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Ron DeSantis

