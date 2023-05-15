The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Rips Florida Man In 'Welcome To DeSantis'

@nationalmemo
Donald Trump evidently doesn't need those belittling nicknames and blunderbuss rants to bring down Ron DeSantis in early polls. The dull and repellent Florida governor can do that job on himself without any outside help.

But Randy Rainbow can't resist kicking Ron when he's down -- and who can blame him? Fed up with DeSanctimonious, as so many of us are, the genius satirist "welcomes" the fascist wannabe to national politics with a tune lifted from the great musical Hairspray -- and the cutting Rainbow lyrics that are always guaranteed to make you chortle. (With a twinge of pain, to be sure.)

Welcome to DeSantis! - A Randy Rainbow Song Parodyyoutu.be


Randy Rainbow

