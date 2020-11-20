Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Press Event Livestreams Staffers Mocking Rudy's Hair Dye Disaster

@alexvhenderson

Rudy Giuliani, left, and Sidney Powell, right

Screenshot from Oliver Willis/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney and the former mayor of New York City, has been aggressively fighting the election results in Pennsylvania and other battleground states that President-elect Joe Biden won. On Thursday, Giuliani was present during a Trump campaign press update on the campaign's increasingly absurd and reckless efforts to challenge the results. But in a sign of just how slapdash disorganized these efforts are, the campaign's YouTube stream seemed to catch a member of the Trump team on a hot mic making an insulting comment about Giuliani's hair.

Obviously not realizing that the audio had been left on, the person can be heard laughing and saying, "You see fucking Rudy's hair dye dripping down his face."

Biden presently has 306 votes in the Electoral College and leads Trump by more than 5.8 million in the popular vote. However, Trump's campaign has been claiming, without evidence, that the election results were tainted by widespread voter fraud — and Giuliani has played a prominent role in Trump's legal efforts.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
rudy giuliani
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

What The Students Teach Us Every Day

Photo by Brett Jordan/ Unsplash

It's not my habit to write about readers' hate mail, which is as much a part of daily life as toothbrushing, and just as boring.

Hate mail comes with a columnist's job. After 18 years of doing this, I know that nothing riles a certain percentage of readers — universally right-wing and white, and usually male — more than a woman who is paid to give her opinion. Social media has magnified their voices but not their credibility. There's no masking uninformed rage, which has always been the hallmark of the intellectually lazy.

Keep reading... Show less
online learning