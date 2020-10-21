Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Borat And Daughter Inflict 'Virus Inspection' On Kimmel

@nationalmemo

Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) and daughter Tutara (Maria Bakalova) with Jimmy Kimmel (trying to escape)

Screenshot from Jimmy Kimmel Live! on YouTube

You may have heard by now that Sacha Baron Cohen is about to release his new movie -- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, or Borat 2 for short – on Amazon Prime. You may also have heard that this film includes a "beyond cringe" bedroom scene starring the real Rudy Giuliani and a very young woman posing as a reporter.

More on that later. For the moment, here's Borat himself appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he subjects the late-night comic to an intrusive "coronavirus inspection." This episode of comedic anarchy is in fact a send-up of QAnon, the vicious, anti-Semitic conspiracy craze that has devoured the Republican Party.

It gets pretty wild, with a clip from the new movie and an appearance by Borat's "daughter" Tutara (the would-be seducer of Rudy).

Enjoy -- and just imagine what's yet to come.



From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
sacha baron cohen
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Report Reveals Trump’s Hidden Bank Account In China

Melania and Donald Trump with Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump has a bank account in China which until now has been hidden from the public. The account, as first reported by The New York Times Tuesday evening, does not appear anywhere on the president's financial disclosure forms.

Trump for years attempted to claim he and President Xi of China were good friends.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump