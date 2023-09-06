The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
How Hypocritical Is Fox News On Trump Indictments? Hilariously

Jeanine PIrro

Jeanine Pirro

Republican hypocrisy knows no bounds. You need only to review the conservative propaganda landscape to see evidence of the pretzels that conservatives will twist themselves into in order to reverse what they once yelled about ad nauseam. You may remember when, in 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was being investigated for her handling of government emails on a private server. If you happened to switch your channel to Fox News around that time, you would have been told, in no uncertain terms, that this investigation was grounds to disqualify Clinton from the planet Earth.

Fox News scream-machines like Jeanine Pirro proclaimed, “We cannot have a country led by a president subject to ongoing criminal investigations, potential indictments, and never-ending hearings.” Trump’s bestest buddy Sean Hannity claimed that the FBI investigation into Clinton’s emails would “put this country into a major constitutional crisis.” Former Fox host Tucker Carlson was so shocked back in 2016 that he exclaimed, “Holy smokes.” Even the brain of the GOP, former Rep. Newt Gingrich, implied a Clinton investigation would create chaos in her first two years in office.

I’m sure that now, in 2023, with former President Donald Trump having been investigated and indicted, these very same conservative voices are demanding their viewership look elsewhere for a leader. The folks over at MSNBC’s “The Mehdi Hasan Show” put together a video montage showing how much those old thoughts and feelings have mutated now that the candidate isn’t simply being vaguely investigated but is actually indicted—four times!

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

Jeanine Pirro

