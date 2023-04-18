Judge Announces Settlement Of Dominion Lawsuit Against Fox News
@nationalmemo
April 18 | 2023
Rupert Murdoch
Only hours after jurors were seated on the first day of trial in Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox, the judge announced that the parties “have resolved their case” and dismissed the jury.
The announcement by Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis ends a case that revealed how the nation's top cable network, its hosts, and executive spread Trump campaign lies about alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election -- solely in order to preserve their right-wing audience.
The judge's sudden announcement came as lawyers for both sides were to make opening statements in a trial expected to last as long as two months. Terms of the proposed settlement, which must be approved by the judge, were not announced.
From Your Site Articles
- Her Fox Producer Called Jeanine Pirro 'A Reckless Maniac' ›
- Murdochs May Scapegoat Top Executives But Texts Show Guilt In Fox Scandal ›
- Fox Seeks Settlement In Defamation Case As Judge Delays Trial Start ›
- Fox Lawyer Throws MyPillow Sponsor Under The Bus In Dominion Case ›
- 'This Is Very Serious': Judge Sanctions Fox News In Dominion Lawsuit ›