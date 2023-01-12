The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019

The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

'Not A Normal Person': Santos Defiant As Local GOP Demands His Resignation

George Santos

Youtube Screenshot

The leaders of the Nassau County, New York Republican Committee, and elected local GOP officials banded together on Wednesday in a press conference calling Rep. George Santos (R-NY) a “fraud,” and demanding his resignation from Congress. But as the press conference was being held reporters swarmed Santos in D.C., asking if he would resign.

“I will not,” he declared defiantly, as he scurried into an elevator off-limits to the press.

Santos is under multiple investigations after he repeatedly lied about his education, employment, religion and ethnicity, his parents’ relationship to the Holocaust, and other critical aspects of his background and history.

Despite knowing all this, Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House GOP Majority Leader Steve Scalise allowed Santos to be seated, and are calling his lies an “internal” issue.

Should Santos resign or in the unlikely event be expelled, Republicans’ slim House majority would be even smaller – just three votes.

But the people he actually works for in Nassau County, made clear they want him gone, “immediately.”

“I am calling for his immediate resignation,” said one Republican official.

“George, I’m speaking to you: It’s time to step down,” said another.

“George Santos’ campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies and fabrication,” declared Nassau County GOP Chairman Joe Cairo.

According to City and State NY, Cairo added that Santos “has no place in the Nassau County Republican Committee, nor should he serve in public service.”

“He’s disgraced the House of Representatives, and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople,” Cairo also said, The New York Times reports, calling it “the sharpest denunciation yet of the congressman’s behavior from Republicans.”

“Today on behalf of the Nassau County Republican committee. I am calling for his immediate resignation,” Cairo added.

Other speakers called Santos an “out and out liar” who “needs help.”

“This is not a normal person,” that official said.

Watch video of the press conference live below, video of Santos’ refusal above, or both at this link.

LIVE: Nassau County GOP officials make an announcement about GOP Rep. George Santos — 01/11/2023youtu.be


Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
george santos

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

'What Madness Looks Like': How Ukraine Is Becoming Putin's Vietnam

@LucianKTruscott

Ukraine soldiers at Bakhmut evacuation site

Photo by Vice News

Here are some names for you: Svatore; Kreminna; Soledar. That’s where some of the most intense fighting is going on right now in Ukraine. All are towns in the Luhansk region near Bakmhut, the front-line town held by Ukraine where the heaviest fighting is. We’ll get to some of the rest of the fighting that’s taking place in Ukraine in a moment, especially the battles that have followed Ukraine’s victory in November which took the port city of Kherson in the south. But for right now, Russian forces are concentrating their heaviest, most brutal efforts around Bakhmut, south and east of the cities of Lyman and Izyum, which Ukraine took back from Russian forces in its September offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Keep reading...Show less
ukraine war

Right-Wing Media Promote Lies, Conspiracies About Documents Found At Biden Office

Jeanine Pirro

Right-wing media are disingenuously comparing the recent discovery of classified documents among President Joe Biden’s vice presidential papers at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement — a Washington, D.C., nonprofit think tank affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania — versus the ongoing scandal involving disgraced former President Donald Trump’s refusal to cooperate in returning classified documents he’d kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

CBS News broke the story Monday, reporting that Biden’s personal attorneys discovered the documents while they were preparing to move out of office space at the Penn Biden Center in November 2022. The White House counsel’s office immediately notified the National Archives, and Biden’s attorneys have cooperated with the government on searching for and returning materials.

Keep reading...Show less
right-wing media
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}