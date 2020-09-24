Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

GOP QAnon Candidate Tries To Mock AOC On Twitter — And Makes A Fool Of Herself

@alexvhenderson

Alexandria Ocasio - Cortez

Photo by cornstalker/ CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Far-right Republican and QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene, who recently won a GOP congressional primary in an ultra-conservative district in Georgia, has made no secret of her deep hatred for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive Democrats she will likely be joining in the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2021. This week, Greene went out of her way to insult AOC on Twitter — and it did not end well for the Georgia Republican.

Greene posted, "As a blonde woman, I would like to take a moment to thank Congresswoman @AOC. She has single handily put an end to all 'dumb blonde' jokes. Blondes everywhere appreciate your service and your sacrifice!"


Ocasio-Cortez wasted no time correcting Greene's spelling and grammar — or lack thereof.

The New York City congresswoman tweeted, "Don't worry Mrs. Greene, I completely understand why you need to swing + miss at my intellect to make yourself feel better. You seem to have some trouble spelling your own insults correctly. Next time try 'single-handedly,' it'll work better. Good luck writing legislation!"

On August 11, Greene defeated fellow Republican John Cowan in a GOP primary in Georgia's 14th Congressional District. The primary was an example of how extreme the Republican Party has become: as hard-right, anti-abortion and supportive of President Donald Trump as Cowan is, he wasn't extreme enough for GOP voters in that district — and the fact that Greene is a QAnon supporter didn't worry the Georgia Republicans who voted for her. Nor did it prevent Trump from congratulating Greene after her win.



The QAnon cult is comprised of far-right conspiracy theorists who believe that the U.S. government has been infiltrated by an international ring of pedophiles and Satanists and that Trump was put in power to combat the ring. An anonymous figure named "Q," according to the cult, is providing updates on Trump's battle. FBI agents have identified QAnon as a possible domestic terrorist threat.

In a pro-QAnon video from 2017, Greene said, "There's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles out, and I think we have the president to do it."

Earlier this month, Greene used her Facebook page to threaten Ocasio-Cortez and some of her allies. Greene posted a photo of herself holding an AR-15 along with images of AOC, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and wrote, "We need strong conservative Christians to go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart. Americans must take our country back."

Here are some responses to AOC and Greene's Twitter battle:






marjorie taylor greene
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

#EndorseThis: Russia Today's Video 'Satire' Of Trump As Putin's Punk

Actor as Donald Trump in Russia Today video ad

Screenshot from RT's 'Trump is here to make RT Great Again'

Russia Today, the network known in this country as RT, has produced a new "deep fake" video that portrays Donald Trump in post-presidential mode as an anchor for the Kremlin outlet. Using snippets of Trump's own voice and an actor in an outlandish blond wig, the ad suggests broadly that the US president is indeed a wholly owned puppet of Vladimir Putin– as he has so often given us reason to suspect.

"They're very nice. I make a lot of money with them," says the actor in Trump's own voice. "They pay me millions and hundreds of millions."

But when American journalists described the video as "disturbing," RT retorted that their aim wasn't to mock Trump, but his critics and every American who objects to the Russian manipulations that helped bring him to power.

As an ad for RT the video is amusing, but the network's description of it is just another lie. Putin's propagandists are again trolling Trump and America, as they've done many times over the past few years –- and this should be taken as a warning of what they're doing as Election Day approaches.

The Lincoln Project aptly observed that the Russians "said the quiet part out loud" this time, (Which is a bad habit they share with Trump.)


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
russia today