GOP QAnon Candidate Tries To Mock AOC On Twitter — And Makes A Fool Of Herself
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Far-right Republican and QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene, who recently won a GOP congressional primary in an ultra-conservative district in Georgia, has made no secret of her deep hatred for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive Democrats she will likely be joining in the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2021. This week, Greene went out of her way to insult AOC on Twitter — and it did not end well for the Georgia Republican.
Greene posted, "As a blonde woman, I would like to take a moment to thank Congresswoman @AOC. She has single handily put an end to all 'dumb blonde' jokes. Blondes everywhere appreciate your service and your sacrifice!"
Ocasio-Cortez wasted no time correcting Greene's spelling and grammar — or lack thereof.
The New York City congresswoman tweeted, "Don't worry Mrs. Greene, I completely understand why you need to swing + miss at my intellect to make yourself feel better. You seem to have some trouble spelling your own insults correctly. Next time try 'single-handedly,' it'll work better. Good luck writing legislation!"
On August 11, Greene defeated fellow Republican John Cowan in a GOP primary in Georgia's 14th Congressional District. The primary was an example of how extreme the Republican Party has become: as hard-right, anti-abortion and supportive of President Donald Trump as Cowan is, he wasn't extreme enough for GOP voters in that district — and the fact that Greene is a QAnon supporter didn't worry the Georgia Republicans who voted for her. Nor did it prevent Trump from congratulating Greene after her win.
In a pro-QAnon video from 2017, Greene said, "There's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles out, and I think we have the president to do it."
Earlier this month, Greene used her Facebook page to threaten Ocasio-Cortez and some of her allies. Greene posted a photo of herself holding an AR-15 along with images of AOC, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and wrote, "We need strong conservative Christians to go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart. Americans must take our country back."
